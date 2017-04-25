 jump to example.com

Virginia Executive Mansion receives Paralyzed Veterans of America Award

Published Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017, 8:39 pm

The Virginia Executive Mansion is the 2017 recipient of the Paralyzed Veterans of America Barrier-Free America Award. The Executive Mansion was honored for the accessibility ramp that was erected last year on the ground level of the building in order to allow individuals in wheelchairs or with limited mobility to enter the historic home on the first floor. The award was presented to the Governor and the First Lady during a reception at the Executive Mansion last night.

Executive Mansion“Dorothy and I are proud to accept this award on behalf of the many stakeholders who worked with us to expand access to the first floor of the Executive Mansion, while respecting the building’s historic and architectural integrity,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe.  “The Executive Mansion is the people’s house, and it should be accessible to all Virginians and visitors, including those who have been injured in service to our country.”

“The goal of this project was to make everyone who comes to the Executive Mansion feel welcome and included when visiting and touring this very special historic home,” added First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe.  “The Governor and I are truly grateful to the architectural and preservation experts who gave us guidance and support throughout this process, making our vision a reality.”

“The Barrier-Free Award is a symbol of freedom, and one that recognizes the dignity and respect that accessible design offers so many injured veterans and all disabled Americans.  When I arrived at the Governor’s Mansion last evening to attend this very special event, and entered the first floor of the mansion using the new, accessible ramp, I could fully appreciate the work it took the architectural team to maintain the historical integrity of the building.  And I could personally appreciate the ease and graciousness the ramp offers disabled visitors.  Paralyzed Veterans of America is proud to present the Virginia Governor’s Mansion with its 2017 Barrier-Free America Award, and thanks Governor McAuliffe and the First Lady for welcoming us into the ‘People’s Home’ to celebrate this accomplishment,” said Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Sherman Gillums, Jr.

The Executive Mansion, located at the heart of Capitol Square, is one of the oldest governor’s residences in the country. Virginia’s governors have been living in the home since 1813. Governor McAuliffe is the 55th governor to reside there with his family.

The Executive Mansion is very active, with visitors and guests coming and going constantly, but until last year, those with disabilities had to enter the building through a service entrance on the basement level.  On March 21, 2016, Governor McAuliffe and the First Lady unveiled a new ramp, on the North Portico, allowing entrance to the formal receiving rooms on the main floor of the Mansion and giving access to those who use wheelchairs or may otherwise have difficulty using the steep steps leading to the front door. The ramp is connected to an existing breezeway, keeping with the historical exterior of the Executive Mansion.

The Paralyzed Veterans of America Barrier-Free America Award has been given annually since 2001 by the Paralyzed Veterans’ Architecture team recognizing innovations in accessible architecture and design.

For previous award recipients or to learn more about the Barrier-Free America Award please visit:pva.org/accessible-design

