Virginia DMV schedules highway safety grant workshops

The Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office has scheduled regional workshops to assist nonprofits, state agencies and law enforcement agencies with the 2019 highway safety grant application submission process.

Beginning February 1, 2018, VAHSO will accept applications for grants to support programs throughout Virginia that strive to reduce traffic deaths and injuries. The deadline for highway safety grant submissions is February 28, 2018.

Interested applicants are required to attend a workshop and then apply online at dmvNOW.com.

Workshops are currently being scheduled and will continue through January 31, 2018.

To receive information about the mandatory workshop and guidelines for grant applications, and to gain access to the online application, applicants must contact the project monitor assigned to their area. Visit dmvnow.com for a list of project monitors.

Applications must support Virginia’s primary highway safety goal of reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries resulting from traffic crashes. Program emphasis areas include: increasing safety belt use; deterring drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving; and promoting motorcycle, pedestrian, bike, teen and senior driver safety.

VAHSO is responsible for administering the funds and has established measurable objectives for each of the nearly 400 grant requests awarded each year. Future funding awards are determined by the potential impact on these established performance objectives.

For complete guidelines, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov.

The funding period for approved applications is October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Applicants selected for the program participate on a cost-reimbursement basis.

Some examples of previously funded grant projects are: