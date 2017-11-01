Virginia Distillers Association kicks off Craft Spirits Roadshow
The Virginia Distillers Association is announcing the first stop on its inaugural Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow will be Nov. 18 at the Virginia Distillery Company in Lovingston.
Eight distilleries will gather together and raise a glass to Women Who Whiskey — a celebration of Virginia Whiskey, the women who love it and the men who love them both. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of bottles at the event will be donated to the Nelson County Domestic Violence Task Force.
“Our recent ‘September is Virginia Spirits Month’ promotion, which boosted sales during the month by 70 percent, showed there is a real taste for home grown spirits,” said Gareth H. Moore, VDA President and CEO of Virginia Distillery Company where the Roadshow makes its first stop. “Over the next several months, the Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow will crisscross the state inviting consumers to join us as we celebrate the best that Virginia Spirits has to offer.”
In addition to craft whiskeys – available for sipping and sale – the festival will feature delicious cocktails, local beers, food trucks, other local artisan vendors and performances by area musicians. The first 100 women through the gate will receive a free tote bag. For a complete roadshow schedule click here.
“Whiskey is no longer the sole property of men,” said Kara King, Ironclad Distillery. “Whether it’s due to the influence of Virginia’s unique terroir, pairing with favorite foods, or just the delicious taste which is ideal neat, on the rocks or in cocktails, more and more women are drinking America’s native spirit – and we’re also making it!”
Distilleries participating in the November 18 festival are A. Smith Bowman, Belle Isle Craft Spirits, Belmont Farm Distillery, Chesapeake Bay Distillery, Ironclad Distillery, KO Distilling, Virginia Distillery Company and Vitae Spirits Distillery.
Event Details
- WHEN: Saturday, November 18, 1-5pm
- LOCATION: Virginia Distillery Company, 299 Eades Lane, Lovingston
- TICKETS: $25 in advance +processing fee (CLICK HERE), $32 at the door
