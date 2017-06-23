 jump to example.com

Virginia Distillers Association advocates for tax cut on Capitol Hill

Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 12:19 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia Distillers Association joined 45 distilled spirits producers from across the country who gathered in Washington, D.C. June 20-21 for the Distilled Spirits Council’s (DISCUS) eighth annual Public Policy Conference.

virginia distillers association

Bill Karlson of KO Distilling, Ian Glomski of Vitae Spirits Distillery, Gareth Moore of Virginia Distillery Company, Senator Tim Kaine, Scott Harris of Catoctin Creek, Amy Ciarametaro of the Virginia Distillers Association, and Rick Wasmund of Copper Fox Distillery. Not pictured: Michelle Hunt & Alex Toomey of Ragged Branch Distillery.

Catoctin Creek Distillery, Copper Fox Distillery, KO Distilling, Ragged Branch Distillery, Virginia Distillery Company, and Vitae Spirits Distillery participated in more than six Congressional visits with their home state legislators to urge lowering the punitively high federal excise tax rate on spirits such as whiskey, vodka, rum and other distilled spirits products, and discuss other issues of importance to the sector.

The delegation of VDA members met with Senator Tim Kaine, Senator Mark Warner, Congressman Bob Goodlatte, Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, Congressman Rob Wittman, and Congressman Tom Garrett to urge support for the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which would lower the federal excise tax for spirits, beer and wine producers of all sizes for the first time since the Civil War. The legislation currently has 45 sponsors in the U.S. Senate and 226 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Members of the Virginia Distillers Association also invited the lawmakers to visit their distilleries to see firsthand the importance of the distillery to the surrounding community in terms of jobs, tourism and agriculture.

Gareth Moore, VDA President and CEO of Virginia Distillery Company expressed that “Partnering with the Distilled Spirits Council to advocate for improvements to our federal tax regime demonstrated how working together not only as Virginia distillers in Virginia but as distillers across the United States is effective in creating awareness for our legislators about the regulatory burdens our industry faces. Our delegation of Virginia distillers was strong in numbers, strong in enthusiasm, and strong in friendship as we met with our Representatives and Senators.”

The conference featured a series of legislative, regulatory and state breakout sessions on key federal and state issues impacting the distilling industry. Conference speakers included: Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA); Administrator of the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau John Manfreda; and Ed Henry, chief national correspondent for the Fox News Channel.

“This conference brought together leaders in the distilling sector to discuss policy issues that impact them at both the federal and state levels,” said Distilled Spirits Council President & CEO Kraig R. Naasz. “We brought a united message to lawmakers that distillers of all sizes play an important role in the nation’s hospitality sector.” 

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Groups blast federal environmental analysis on Mountain Valley Pipeline
Game Notes: Turks ride three-game winning streak into Friday night tilt
P-Nats open second half with win
Sounds of Summer returns to Belmont Park
Sinkhole repairs causing delays on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Trade show booth ideas to rock your show
McAuliffe announces 2017 Women Veterans Summit
Bridgewater College police chief to serve on Virginia Campus Law Enforcement Organization
Bipartisan bill to advance development of unmanned aircraft systems
Bieber dominates in 3-0 Hillcats shutout win
Gage goes the distance in Squirrels win
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park touts History at Sunset
Waynesboro YMCA announces Bill Nicholson as director of competitive swimming
Winchester Metals to create 17 new jobs in Frederick County
Sen. Warner meets with Virginia parents opposed to steep Medicaid cuts
Terry McAuliffe on Senate GOP healthcare proposal
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 