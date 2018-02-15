Virginia distilled spirits added to lineup for 2018 Virginia Wine Expo

The Virginia Distillers Association will get some play at the 2018 Virginia Wine Expo presented by Publix, where distilled spirits producers from all across the Commonwealth will be highlighted at several signature events throughout the Expo.

“I’ve been a fan of the Virginia Wine Expo for years; it’s great to see Richmond’s signature beverage and culinary event evolve to include Virginia’s home-grown spirits,” said Virginia Distillers Association Executive Director Amy Ciarametaro. “Virginia distilleries very much embody the story of heritage and ‘farm to bottle,’ just like our peers in Virginia’s wine industry. Bringing locally crafted distilled spirits into the mix is a natural addition to the lineup of liquid artisans.”

This year’s Virginia Wine Expo will take place at spectacular Main Street Station in downtown Richmond. This city landmark was recently renovated, featuring stained-wood cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling bay windows with views of Richmond to the West and historic Church Hill to the East.

Where You Can Taste Virginia Distilled Spirits at the 2018 Virginia Wine Expo {click HERE for tickets} :

Walk-Around Grand Tasting

Saturday, March 3, 2018

12:00PM-4:00PM – VIP/Early $80

1:00PM-4:00PM – General $55

6:00PM-10:00PM – VIP/Early Evening $80

7:00PM-10:00PM – General Evening $55







Sunday, March 4, 2018

12:00PM-4:00PM – VIP $55

Participating Virginia distilleries:

SMOKED!

Friday, March 2, 2018

6:15-10PM: VIP Tickets $120

7:15-10PM: General Tickets $90

Participating Virginia distilleries:

