 jump to example.com

Virginia Democrats speak out on Trump executive order on Muslim refugees, travel

Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 7:27 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia Democrat leaders spoke out on Saturday on President Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

 

tim kaineSen. Tim Kaine: “I am appalled by the cruelty the Trump Administration has demonstrated over the past 24 hours. By indefinitely suspending the Syrian refugee program and imposing a religious test at our borders, he has defied everything our nation stands for. He’s also weakened our national security by empowering ISIL’s narrative that the West is at war with Islam and encouraging Muslim countries to further cooperate with adversaries like Russia and Iran. For decades, America has acted as the Good Samaritan and extended a welcoming hand to those who yearn to be free. We should continue to thoroughly vet all refugees who enter the United States, but we cannot abandon our core principles. If we turn our backs on widows and orphans fleeing the very evil we despise, we do not defeat our enemies; we surrender to them.

“It is also incredulous that at the same time the President is asking the Pentagon for new options to defeat ISIL, he is banning Iraqi refugees from entering the country.  The government of Iraq is our ally in the fight against ISIL. Its troops fight alongside ours. Its interpreters risk their own lives and the lives of their families to protect U.S. personnel. It undermines our national security and endangers our soldiers to have our Iraqi partners and other Muslim countries distrust our commitment and motives. President Trump said he was ‘totally against’ the U.S. invasion in 2003, which led to Iraq’s destabilization and the rise of ISIL. I guess he is not ‘totally against’ leaving its people to suffer the consequences.”

 

terry mcauliffeGov. Terry McAuliffe: “I am outraged and disappointed by the actions President Trump has taken to ban travelers from certain Muslim nations and to close our country to families seeking refuge from persecution. This executive order is antithetical to the values that make America great, and it will make our country less safe.

“On behalf of the people of Virginia, I urge President Trump and leaders in Washington to reverse this policy and restore our nation to its place as a beacon of opportunity for all. In the meantime, my administration will work with Attorney General Mark Herring to identify any and all legal steps we can take to oppose this dangerous and divisive policy.”

 

ralph northamLt. Gov. Ralph Northam: “Yesterday, President Trump signed an executive order to ban all people hailing from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States for at least the next 90 days. In addition, the order bans entry of those fleeing from war-torn Syria indefinitely.

“First, let me say this is outrageous and contrary to the ideals and principles on which our country and our Commonwealth were founded. Not only are we a nation of immigrants, we are a nation founded by religious refugees. This action ignores the very essence of who we are.

“America has always been made stronger because it has been a beacon for freedom. This is symbolized by the Statue of Liberty, and its famous inscription, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

“This executive order could stop green card holders from these seven countries from returning to the United States if they travel abroad. These Virginians deserve due process and it is this administration’s priority that they can return home.

“President Trump’s executive order contradicts everything our country stands for. He says this is part of his plan to “Make America Great Again,” but if we abandon our highest ideals, how can we truly be great?

“Virginia is a tolerant, diverse place, not simply because these traits are the hallmark of a democracy, but also because we are all enriched by a broad variety of perspectives and experiences.

“Second, this order is a threat to our national security. Virginia is home to our national intelligence infrastructure and all four branches of our military. Many working in our Commonwealth to defend our country are Muslim. As an army veteran, I served with all faiths and creeds, including Muslims.

“To single out these countries, to administer religious tests of those entering our country, is to ignore the enormous contributions and sacrifices made by Muslims to keep our citizens and soldiers safe.

“Finally, there are countless stories of Iraqis and Afghanis who risked their lives to serve alongside our troops as interpreters. Often, they have waited years – too long – to be granted refugee status and allowed to enter our country. Preventing them from entering the country is an utter disgrace to the commitment to the United States they have shown through their actions abroad. President Trump either does not understand their contributions or does not care. Either way, this is unacceptable from our Commander in Chief.

“This action may very well hurt our economy in Virginia, and the country as a whole. Hundreds of thousands of students, high tech workers, and scientists may be prevented from returning to the United States from trips abroad. It has been reported that Google has already issued an emergency order for 100 high-level executives to return to the United States immediately, for fear they will not be allowed to re-enter.

“So, again, I ask the President, how does abandoning our values, threatening our national security, and harming our economy help Americans?

“In Virginia, we must fight against this type of xenophobia and bigotry. We must continue to be an example to the country of how tolerance and diversity make us stronger. And we must show the world that there are Americans who will stand up for the values that made us a “shining city upon a hill.”

 

mark herringAttorney General Mark Herring: “This order is in direct conflict with the most foundational principles of our country and our Commonwealth. For generations, the United States has been a beacon of hope and a safe harbor for those in need. President Trump is dimming that light and slamming the door in the face of vulnerable people fleeing unimaginable circumstances. He is also sending a terrible signal to minority communities that they too could be the target of his ire and telling Muslims in Virginia and around the country that they are inferior because of their faith.  That is simply shameful.

“Along with Gov. McAuliffe, my team and I are closely examining this order, something President Trump and his administration apparently failed to do before issuing it, and exploring any options we may have to oppose this un-American, discriminatory, and misguided action.”

 

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia Democrats speak out on Trump executive order on Muslim refugees, travel

Virginia Democrat leaders spoke out on President Trump’s executive order barring refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Preview of #12 UVA at #1 Villanova

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

Update: Second victim in Waynesboro drug overdoses dead

The second victim in a suspected Commerce Avenue drug overdose incident has died, according to Waynesboro Police.

Poll: A third of American voters already back Trump impeachment

More than a third of American voters already back the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia's congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College.

Poll: Virginia voters not thinking 2017 state elections just yet

Most of you seem to have no idea that there are state elections in Virginia in 2017, much less have an opinion on who should win.

Poll: Virginia looks unfavorably on President Trump

A new Roanoke College Poll has Virginians looking unfavorably on President Donald Trump.

GOP state budget will include 3% pay raise for state employees

The Republican state budget includes a 3% pay raise for state employees and funds to raise the starting salary of Virginia State Police.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 