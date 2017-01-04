Virginia Democrats raise issue with Marshall’s ‘bathroom bill’

Delegate Bob Marshall has proposed HB 1612, a “bathroom bill” nearly identical to North Carolina’s measure that cost the state an estimated $600 million in business and led to the ousting of Republican Governor Pat McCrory.

Virginia Democrats on Wednesday highlighted the measure. Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vowed to veto the measure, and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for governor in 2017, has said he would veto similar measures passed in the future.

“North Carolina lost jobs and $600 million in revenue because of HB2 and with the stroke of a pen, Republican gubernatorial candidates would doom Virginia to the same fate,” said Emily Bolton, communications cirector of the Democratic Party of Virginia.

“If losing out on jobs for Virginians won’t stop Ed Gillespie, Frank Wagner, and Corey Stewart from signing anti-LGBT bills into law, then what will? If Republicans continue to prioritize divisive and discriminatory social issues while driving businesses away from Virginia, their electoral destiny will mirror Pat McCrory’s.”