Virginia Craft Spirits take center stage at second annual Showcase

More than 20 Virginia distillers are gathering in Roanoke on Saturday in a celebration of everything barreled, distilled and handcrafted in Virginia at the second annual Virginia Craft Spirits Showcase at the Roanoke City Market.

“Virginia is the birthplace of American Spirits and judging by the number of awards and the continued growth in sales, today’s distillers would make their forefathers proud,” says Gareth Moore, Virginia Distillers Association President and CEO of the Virginia Distillery Company. “We’re building on the success of last year’s Virginia Craft Spirits Showcase, and the assembled group of craft and artisan distillers will put Virginia’s burgeoning spirits industry front and center for quality spirits production!”

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the experts through distiller seminars, as well as attend the second annual Battle of the Bartenders, where local mixologists will demonstrate their creative-cocktail skills to gain accolades from the judging panel.

“There is no better place to taste the best that Virginia distilled spirits have to offer than the 2nd Annual Showcase,” says Steve Beyer, President, Leisure Media 360, who has again co-hosted the event. “Experts, artisans, creative cocktailians all at the crossroads of Roanoke’s Historic Market District will combine to make it a unique day that is not to be missed.”

The Showcase runs 2-6pm, but VIP ticket holders gain access to the Grand Show Floor beginning at noon. General Admission tickets are $49.95 (early bird – online) to $60, and VIP tickets are $74.95 (early bird – online) to $90. Additionally, a Designated Driver ticket is available for $25.

Details

Event: 2nd Annual Virginia Craft Spirits Showcase

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 2-6 p.m. (VIP early access at noon)

Location: 32 Market Square SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Tickets: Click here

Participating Distilleries & Vendors

A. Smith Bowman Distillery • Belle Isle Craft Spirits • Belmont Farm Distillery • Catoctin Creek Distilling Company • Chesapeake Bay Distillery • Copper Fox Distillery • Davis Valley Distillery • Filibuster Bourbon • Five Mile Mountain Distillery • Franklin County Distilleries • Ironclad Distillery Co. • James River Distillery • Keep It Simple Syrup • KO Distilling • Laird’s Applejack • Law’s Shine Distillery • Ragged Branch • Silver Fox Spirits/The Great Dismal Distillery • Springfield Distillery • Three Brothers’ Distillery • Twin Creeks Distillery Franklin County’s Finest Moonshine • Virginia Distillery Company • Vitae Spirits