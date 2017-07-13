 jump to example.com

Virginia companies increase global sales through Premier Exporting Program

Published Thursday, Jul. 13, 2017, 7:23 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Eleven companies from across the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program, touting impressive results from their newly acquired tools to successfully export products and services overseas. These companies increased their international sales by an average of 78 percent during their two years in the program, which was completed at the end of June. The VALET program now has 241 graduates.

The graduating companies were recognized during an event in Richmond today and include: ACI Solutions (Arlington County), ANAB (City of Alexandria), AvMET and PIXIA Corp (both of Fairfax County), ITAC (Chesterfield County), Marion Mold and Tool (Town of Marion), Phoenix Group (City of Chesapeake), Qubica AMF (Hanover County), Radio Reconnaissance Technologies (City of Fredericksburg), Regulus Global (City of Virginia Beach), and Wegmann USA (City of Lynchburg).

“International trade is a key part of my administration’s strategy to spur private sector job growth and build a new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “We are committed to helping existing Virginia businesses succeed in the international marketplace, creating private sector jobs and making our economy even stronger.  I want to congratulate these eleven companies on their success and thank the VALET team at VEDP for helping these companies expand.”

The VALET program assists exporters in the Commonwealth that have firmly established their domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as an expansion strategy. Participating firms are chosen based on their dedication to growth through export.

“The VALET program has a proven track record of providing participating companies with the necessary tools for successful export sales,”said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “With a tremendous amount of work and commitment to international expansion, the companies graduating today have increased their sales by 78 percent in just two years. I look forward to seeing their continued return on investment in the coming years.”

Currently, the VALET program has 50 companies as participants. The program provides participating companies assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet their international goals. To date, 291 Virginia companies have participated in the VALET program.

The Commonwealth of Virginia exports more than $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of Virginia’s products and services to the world are vital to the growth of the Commonwealth, supporting more than 230,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in tax revenue.  VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering more than 70 countries around the globe.

VEDP was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1995 to encourage, stimulate, and support the development and expansion of the economy of the Commonwealth. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the Commonwealth, the Partnership focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion and international trade.

For more information on the VALET Program, visit exportvirginia.org/valet-program.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Hillcats fall in extras to Wilmington
Red Sox blank Potomac 6-0
George Mason basketball’s Jaire Grayer: Hope for Flint
VMI announces changes to lacrosse coaching staff
Virginia Professional Fire Fighters endorse Ralph Northam for governor
Sen. Warner introduces legislative fixes to improve existing Affordable Care Act
Chesapeake Conservancy applauds legislation supporting key Chesapeake Bay programs
Chris Graham: My All-ACC preseason football ballot
NSU-ODU to renew basketball rivalry at the Scope
2017 General Fund revenues up 3.6%, $132 million ahead of forecast
Virginia House GOP touts $132 million budget surplus
Virginia Tech senior thrives despite sudden-onset Tourette’s syndrome
Valley Playhouse lights up the stage with Another Summer Night’s Dream
State Fair of Virginia advance tickets now available online
Ken Plum: Balancing our budget based on needs
Virginia jumps six spots in CNBC’s Best States for Business
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 