Virginia companies exhibiting at Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is hosting a Virginia Pavilion at the Winter Fancy Food Show, Jan. 22-24, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

At least a dozen Virginia specialty food companies will exhibit. Almost all are part of VDACS’ Virginia’s Finest®trademark program, which identifies, differentiates and promotes top-quality, Virginia-produced and processed specialty food and beverage products.

The Winter Fancy Food Show is the largest specialty food trade event on the West Coast. Buyers representing grocery stores, restaurants, markets and gift shops rely on this annual trade event to find innovative foods and beverages to freshen up their product mix and fulfill the growing consumer demand for specialty food and beverage products. The Virginia Pavilion will be located in booth spaces 403-412. Virginia foods featured at this year’s show include peanuts and peanut products, chips, chocolates, confections, cookies, cured meats, snacks, frozen vegan entrees and more.

VDACS promotes Virginia’s specialty food products at the Fancy Food Shows, which highlight the world’s most innovative and exciting specialty food and beverages products, as well as the people behind them. The 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show will feature more than 80,000 products, 30,000 food professionals and 1,400 exhibitors.

For more information on the Winter Fancy Food Show, visit www.specialtyfood.com/shows-events/winter-fancy-food-show and follow the show’s social media hashtag #WFFS16.

VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #411

Belmont Peanuts of Southampton, Inc.

www.belmontpeanuts.com

Patsy Marks

patsymarks@belmontpeanuts.com

434.658.4613

Capron, VA 23829

Products: Gourmet Virginia peanuts and peanut products.

Booth #730

FERIDIES / The Peanut Patch, Inc.

www.feridies.com

Ted Fries

tfries@feridies.com

757.653.9118

Courtland, VA 23837

Products: Gourmet Virginia peanuts, specialty nuts, trail and snack mixes, gift assortments.

VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #403

Firehook Bakery

www.Firehook.com

Pierre Abushacra; Joseph Roberts

info@firehook.com

888.580.0745

Chantilly, VA 20151

Products: Mediterranean baked crackers; sweet & baked cookies.

VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #406

Kiddos, LLC

www.kiddosfoods.com

Monica Baber

monica@kiddosfoods.com

804.393.6790

Cartersville, VA 23027

Products: Frozen vegan entrees with gluten free options

VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #405

Nancy’s Candy Company

www.nancyscandyco.com

Nancy Galli

nancyscandy@embarqmail.com

276.952.2112

Meadows of Dan, VA 24120

Products: Original recipe confections including truffles, fudge, brittles and chocolates

Booth #4521

Olli Salumeria Americana

www.ollisalumeria.com

Ross Violi, III

rvioli@ollisalumeria.com

804.427.7866

Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Products: Cured meats (Prosciutto/Bacon).

VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #409

Red Rocker Candy, LLC

www.redrockercancy.com

Sue Charney

Sue.Charney@redrockercandy.com

434.589.2011

Troy, VA 22974

Products: Rocking Chair Mix, nut toffees with assorted chocolates, chocolate dogwoods, peppermint bark, chocolate covered pretzels.

VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #404

Route 11 Potato Chips

www.rt11.com

Sarah Cohen

sales@rt11.com

540.477.9664

Mount Jackson, VA 22842

Products: Hand cooked specialty potato chips and sweet potato chips

VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #408

The Crispery of Virginia, LLC

www.thecrispery.com

Judy Soldinger

judy@thecrispery.com

757.673.5234

Portsmouth, VA 23703

Products: Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKES always soft and gooey-never hard and sticky;

21 flavors handmade to perfection.

Booth #988

The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg

www.thepeanutshop.com

Stephanie Hipple

stephaniehipple@smithfieldco.com

757.566.0930

Toano, VA 23168

Products: Hand-cooked super extra-large Virginia peanuts and array of sweet and savory nuts.

VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #410/412

The Virginia Diner, Inc.

www.vadiner.com

Scott Stephens

sstephens@vadiner.com

757.899.6213

Wakefield, VA 23888-2940

Products: Specialty nuts and confections; collegiate licensed products; custom labeling; gourmet products.

VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #407

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

www.vafinest.com

Lisa L. Lloyd; D. Marshall Payne

lisa.lloyd@vdacs.virginia.gov; marshall.payne@vdacs.virginia.gov

804.786.4278; 804.786.1809

Richmond, VA 23219

Services: Promotional and marketing assistance for Virginia producers.

Programs: Virginia’s Finest Trademark Program and Virginia Grown Trademark Program.