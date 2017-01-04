Virginia companies exhibiting at Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is hosting a Virginia Pavilion at the Winter Fancy Food Show, Jan. 22-24, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.
At least a dozen Virginia specialty food companies will exhibit. Almost all are part of VDACS’ Virginia’s Finest®trademark program, which identifies, differentiates and promotes top-quality, Virginia-produced and processed specialty food and beverage products.
The Winter Fancy Food Show is the largest specialty food trade event on the West Coast. Buyers representing grocery stores, restaurants, markets and gift shops rely on this annual trade event to find innovative foods and beverages to freshen up their product mix and fulfill the growing consumer demand for specialty food and beverage products. The Virginia Pavilion will be located in booth spaces 403-412. Virginia foods featured at this year’s show include peanuts and peanut products, chips, chocolates, confections, cookies, cured meats, snacks, frozen vegan entrees and more.
VDACS promotes Virginia’s specialty food products at the Fancy Food Shows, which highlight the world’s most innovative and exciting specialty food and beverages products, as well as the people behind them. The 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show will feature more than 80,000 products, 30,000 food professionals and 1,400 exhibitors.
For more information on the Winter Fancy Food Show, visit www.specialtyfood.com/shows-events/winter-fancy-food-show and follow the show’s social media hashtag #WFFS16.
VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #411
Belmont Peanuts of Southampton, Inc.
www.belmontpeanuts.com
Patsy Marks
patsymarks@belmontpeanuts.com
434.658.4613
Capron, VA 23829
Products: Gourmet Virginia peanuts and peanut products.
Booth #730
FERIDIES / The Peanut Patch, Inc.
www.feridies.com
Ted Fries
tfries@feridies.com
757.653.9118
Courtland, VA 23837
Products: Gourmet Virginia peanuts, specialty nuts, trail and snack mixes, gift assortments.
VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #403
Firehook Bakery
www.Firehook.com
Pierre Abushacra; Joseph Roberts
info@firehook.com
888.580.0745
Chantilly, VA 20151
Products: Mediterranean baked crackers; sweet & baked cookies.
VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #406
Kiddos, LLC
www.kiddosfoods.com
Monica Baber
monica@kiddosfoods.com
804.393.6790
Cartersville, VA 23027
Products: Frozen vegan entrees with gluten free options
VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #405
Nancy’s Candy Company
www.nancyscandyco.com
Nancy Galli
nancyscandy@embarqmail.com
276.952.2112
Meadows of Dan, VA 24120
Products: Original recipe confections including truffles, fudge, brittles and chocolates
Booth #4521
Olli Salumeria Americana
www.ollisalumeria.com
Ross Violi, III
rvioli@ollisalumeria.com
804.427.7866
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
Products: Cured meats (Prosciutto/Bacon).
VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #409
Red Rocker Candy, LLC
www.redrockercancy.com
Sue Charney
Sue.Charney@redrockercandy.com
434.589.2011
Troy, VA 22974
Products: Rocking Chair Mix, nut toffees with assorted chocolates, chocolate dogwoods, peppermint bark, chocolate covered pretzels.
VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #404
Route 11 Potato Chips
www.rt11.com
Sarah Cohen
sales@rt11.com
540.477.9664
Mount Jackson, VA 22842
Products: Hand cooked specialty potato chips and sweet potato chips
VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #408
The Crispery of Virginia, LLC
www.thecrispery.com
Judy Soldinger
judy@thecrispery.com
757.673.5234
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Products: Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKES always soft and gooey-never hard and sticky;
21 flavors handmade to perfection.
Booth #988
The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg
www.thepeanutshop.com
Stephanie Hipple
stephaniehipple@smithfieldco.com
757.566.0930
Toano, VA 23168
Products: Hand-cooked super extra-large Virginia peanuts and array of sweet and savory nuts.
VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #410/412
The Virginia Diner, Inc.
www.vadiner.com
Scott Stephens
sstephens@vadiner.com
757.899.6213
Wakefield, VA 23888-2940
Products: Specialty nuts and confections; collegiate licensed products; custom labeling; gourmet products.
VIRGINIA PAVILION Booth #407
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
www.vafinest.com
Lisa L. Lloyd; D. Marshall Payne
lisa.lloyd@vdacs.virginia.gov; marshall.payne@vdacs.virginia.gov
804.786.4278; 804.786.1809
Richmond, VA 23219
Services: Promotional and marketing assistance for Virginia producers.
Programs: Virginia’s Finest Trademark Program and Virginia Grown Trademark Program.
