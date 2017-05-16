 jump to example.com

Virginia Chamber gives Del. Dickie Bell A+ rating

Published Tuesday, May. 16, 2017, 7:55 am

Del. Dickie Bell was presented with a 2017 Excellence in Education and Workforce Development Award by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce for his work during the 2017 General Assembly Session.

dickie bellThe Excellence in Education and Workforce Development Award recognizes legislators who worked to give Virginians better opportunities to develop skills that align with the workforce needs of businesses. Delegate Bell received this award for his work on expanding virtual education in Virginia.

“Business leaders around Virginia consistently say education and workforce development is their top issue when thinking about the future of their business,” said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “Delegate Dickie Bell has been a long-time leader in advocating for policies that would give more Virginia students access to virtual schools as another tool to close the workforce skills gap. We thank him for his continued advocacy this year for Virginia students and are pleased to recognize him with the 2017 Excellence in Education and Workforce Development Award.”

“I am very pleased and honored to receive this award from the Chamber for my work on virtual education.” said Delegate Bell. “Private business is vital to the Virginia economy and a good education system is essential for developing a skilled workforce. Virginia has traditionally been recognized as a great state for business, but our rankings have begun to slip over the last couple of years. I believe that to promote economic growth in Virginia we must think outside the box and continue to promote education reform, as well as tax and other regulatory reforms. Throughout my time in the house education and economic reforms have been a top priority, and they will continue to be throughout my time in the House.”

Delegate Bell earned an A+ rating from the Virginia Chamber of Commerce for his voting record in the 2017 General Assembly and holds a lifetime A rating with the Chamber.

