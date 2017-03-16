Virginia Chamber of Commerce CEO on Gillespie tax reform proposal
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Virginia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Barry DuVal comments on the tax reform proposal from Republican candidate for governor Ed Gillespie.
“We commend Ed Gillespie for recognizing the connection between our tax policies and economic growth. The Virginia Chamber’s long-term blueprint for growth calls for changes to modernize Virginia’s tax structure. We have dropped in recent business tax rankings as other states have undertaken tax reform to make their economies more competitive. The proposed approach to eliminating the burdensome and anti-business M&T tax along with BPOL has merit. We look forward to learning more about the plan and we look forward to working with state public policy makers on comprehensive tax reform to help Virginia be more competitive in job creation.”
About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 26,000 members. The Chamber is the leading non-partisan business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory, civic and judicial arenas at the state and federal level to be a force for long-term economic growth in the Commonwealth. Learn more at www.vachamber.com
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion