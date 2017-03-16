Virginia Chamber of Commerce CEO on Gillespie tax reform proposal

Virginia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Barry DuVal comments on the tax reform proposal from Republican candidate for governor Ed Gillespie.

“We commend Ed Gillespie for recognizing the connection between our tax policies and economic growth. The Virginia Chamber’s long-term blueprint for growth calls for changes to modernize Virginia’s tax structure. We have dropped in recent business tax rankings as other states have undertaken tax reform to make their economies more competitive. The proposed approach to eliminating the burdensome and anti-business M&T tax along with BPOL has merit. We look forward to learning more about the plan and we look forward to working with state public policy makers on comprehensive tax reform to help Virginia be more competitive in job creation.”

About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 26,000 members. The Chamber is the leading non-partisan business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory, civic and judicial arenas at the state and federal level to be a force for long-term economic growth in the Commonwealth. Learn more at www.vachamber.com