 jump to example.com

Virginia celebrates Bike to School Day

Published Tuesday, May. 9, 2017, 7:18 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Students are encouraged to get their bikes ready for the sixth annual National Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 10. This year, nearly 200 Virginia schools have listed events, and more Bike to School events are expected to be held throughout May, which is National Bike Month.

bike to school dayParents, as well as organizers in schools, towns, public health and transportation organizations are planning supervised bike trains, group rides and other activities to highlight the benefits of safe, student-powered transportation.

Last year saw record-breaking participation, with 213 schools taking part. It marked the greatest number of events in Virginia since Bike to School Day began in 2012. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the agency that administers the Federal Safe Routes to School Program (SRTS) in Virginia, is hoping to see the event continue to grow.

“Bike to School day has been gaining traction in Virginia each year since it started,” said Rob Williams, VDOT’s Safe Routes to School coordinator. “The students who participate in Bike to School Day absolutely love it and, as a result, many schools have made it an annual event.”

To find a participating school near you, or for more information, see the following websites:

During National Bike Month, everyone is encouraged to bike; it’s not just for students. “There are biking opportunities throughout Virginia for all ages and skill levels,” said John Bolecek, VDOT’s statewide bicycle and pedestrian planner.

The commonwealth has 855 miles of U.S. Bike Routes 1, 76 and 176, as well as many locations for off-road mountain biking. The Virginia Capital Trail, a fifty-plus mile shared-use path connecting Williamsburg to Richmond, was completed in September 2015 and has recorded more than 616,813 counts from bicyclists and pedestrians.

Would you like to know more about how traffic laws apply to bicyclists? Bicyclists and motorists basically have the same rights and duties, and the laws governing traffic regulation apply equally to both. Information on laws and safety tips is available at www.virginiadot.org/programs/bk-laws.asp  and sharevaroads.org.

If you’re looking for places to bike in Virginia, VDOT’s bike map offers routes and information of most interest to cyclists.  Maps can be ordered or viewed at www.virginiadot.org/bikemap/default.asp.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Running Man
Asthma program helps Richmond families, earns EPA recognition
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors receives community survey results on county executive search
Kaine urges Trump to stop playing politics with healthcare system
McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing mission to New York, Texas
AG Herring reaches settlement with Fredericksburg-area pawnbroker
House tax plan does not stop the gaming
Signs, symptoms of hearing loss
McAuliffe signs clean energy legislation
Howell announces $1.5 million in legislative branch savings
McAuliffe announces tourism revenue reached $24 billion in 2016
Giants’ Crawford doubles in rehab return to Richmond
State Police to honor fallen troopers
George Mason men’s basketball inks Virginia transfer Jarred Reuter
Charlottesville resident carries messages of friendship to Russia
VMI’s Tharp named SoCon Baseball Player of the Week
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 