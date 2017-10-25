Virginia cannot approve proposed natural gas pipelines lacking critical information about impacts on state waters

Conservationists concerned about the two highly controversial natural gas pipelines proposed to cut hundreds of miles through Virginia sent a detailed letter to the State Water Control Board today laying out why the projects cannot be approved at this time due to a host of concerns about their impacts on waters of the Commonwealth.

Under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, the board cannot approve the pipelines without “reasonable assurance” that the pipelines would not violate Virginia’s water quality standards. As it stands, the board simply does not have enough information from the projects’ developers or from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to make that determination, the letter states.

In particular, the DEQ has excluded from consideration of the state water quality certifications the central problem of how the pipeline developers plan to address erosion and sediment pollution and stormwater management during the construction of the massive projects.

The proposed Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines would cross headwater streams, rivers and wetlands about 1,400 times in Virginia. They are considered among the greatest threats to state waters in generations, and have sparked opposition among thousands of Virginians along the routes and beyond.

The 17-page letter was sent to the water board by attorneys with Appalachian Mountain Advocates, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Preserve Craig, Southern Environmental Law Center, and Wild Virginia. The board, whose seven members are appointed by the governor, is scheduled to meet in early December to consider the state water quality certifications for each of the pipelines.

At those meetings, DEQ staff will present its final recommendations to the board. As the attorneys’ letter states: “DEQ’s recommendations are just that—recommendations. Ultimately, the authority to grant or deny water quality certifications lies with the members of the State Water Control Board. We urge the Board to recognize and exercise this authority to the extent necessary to protect Virginia’s waters and the communities that rely on them. The Board has the authority, and the obligation, to insist on the analyses that the law requires.”

Comments