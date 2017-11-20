Virginia basketball back in Top 25

Virginia (4-0) makes its first appearance in the Top 25 in the 2017-2018 season this week, ranked 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The notable win for the ‘Hoos this past week came on Friday, 76-67 at VCU.

UVA is one of five ACC teams ranked in the Top 25 this week. Duke is first, with North Carolina at 9, Miami at 11 and Notre Dame at 12.

This week, the Cavaliers travel to Brooklyn for the NIT Season Tip-Off, with games Thursday against Vanderbilt (2-2) and Friday against either Rhode Island (2-1) or Seton Hall (4-0).

Next week, Virginia hosts Wisconsin (2-1) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Monday.