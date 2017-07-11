 jump to example.com

Virginia women’s basketball adds Amandine Toi to recruiting class

Published Tuesday, Jul. 11, 2017, 10:39 pm

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Joanne Boyle announced on Tuesday (July 11) that Amandine Toi will be joining the team as a freshman for the 2017-18 season.

uva basketballToi (pronounced TWAH), a 5-11 shooting guard, is a current member of France’s U19 Junior National Team and has been playing for Team France since making her national team debut in 2014 as a member of the U16 squad. Toi also competed in the 2016 Women’s A Division European Championships.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Amadine Toi to our 2017 Wahoo class,” Boyle said. “Amadine’s athleticism and experience will bring more depth to our backcourt.  She is a fierce competitor and has great international experience that will translate well to the fast pace play of ACC basketball.”

Virginia returns 10 letterwinners from last year’s team that accumulated 20 wins. The Cavaliers have four starters back, including All-ACC Freshman Team selections Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) and Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.). Willoughby led UVA in rebounding (6.2 per game) and will be the top-returning scorer after averaging 9.8 points per contest a year ago.

Virginia will have one newcomer, guard Brianna Tinsley (Madison, Va.).

