Virginia baseball picked second in ACC Coastal Division in preseason poll

In a poll of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 14 head baseball coaches, Virginia was picked to finish second in the Coastal Division, as announced Tuesday (Feb. 6) by the conference office.

Twelve coaches picked North Carolina to win the Coastal Division, with Virginia receiving two votes for first place. The Tar Heels tallied 96 points, ahead of the Cavaliers (83), Duke (62), Miami (60), Georgia Tech (46), Virginia Tech (27), and Pitt (18).

Florida State was voted to win the Atlantic Division and as the overall champion with 10 overall champion votes. North Carolina tallied three votes and Wake Forest received one vote for the overall championship.

Ranked as high as No. 15 by Baseball America, Virginia will open up its season in Orlando on Feb. 16 against UCF. The weekend will include neutral site contests against Samford (Feb. 17) and 2017 NCAA Tournament participant, Rice (Feb. 18). The 2018 home opener is slated for Feb. 20 against VMI at the newly renovated Davenport Field.







The Cavaliers return 22 letterwinners from a year ago, including unanimous Preseason All-American, Jake McCarthy. Head Coach Brian O’Connor, the program’s all-time leader in wins, has led Virginia to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first 14 seasons as well as a National Championship in 2015. The Cavaliers have been to four College World Series and six NCAA Super Regionals during his tenure.

Fans may purchase season tickets, flex packages and single-game tickets online at VirginiaSports.com/tickets or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for in-person or telephone purchases. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

