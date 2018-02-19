Virginia baseball home opener moved to 5 p.m. Tuesday start

The first pitch for the Virginia baseball home opener against VMI on Tuesday (Feb.20) has been moved to 5 p.m. to take advantage of unseasonably warm weather. Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s in Charlottesville on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers will play their first home game of the 2018 season at the newly expanded Davenport Field.

Consistent with what is already in place at Scott Stadium, John Paul Jones Arena and Klöckner Stadium fans attending games at Davenport Field this season must adhere to the department’s clear bag policy and entrance procedures.

Fans may purchase tickets by logging on to VirginiaSports.com. Tickets also will be sold at the Davenport Field ticket windows beginning one hour prior to each home game.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game general admission ticket options are available for every home game. General admission seating is available in the left field bleachers (new Sections A-E) as well as on the hill and standing room only areas of Davenport Field.

Tuesday & Wednesday Home Games

General Admission: $7 ($5 for youth, seniors and UVA faculty and staff)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday Home Games

General Admission: $9 ($7 for youth, seniors and UVA faculty and staff)

Parking

Game day parking will be available in the University Hall and John Paul Jones Arena parking lots on a first come, first served basis.

Text Alerts

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516

