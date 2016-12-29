Virginia Association of Fairs publishes new book

The Virginia Association of Fairs is scheduled to publish a new book in January. The “History of Virginia Fairs” tells the story of Virginia’s 65 fairs and festivals.

The book includes histories and photos submitted by each member organization of the Virginia Association of Fairs. A map showing fair location, web address, and a listing of associate members who provide services to the fairs is also included.

These fairs are from all corners of the state. One fair, the Fredericksburg Fair, traces its beginning to a law passed by the House of Burgess in 1738.

The softbound book of approximately 100 pages will be published on January 5, 2O17. Cost is S15 plus $4 shipping. Orders are being accepted now.

Place an order: Joye Wood, Executive Services Coordinator, Virginia Association of Fairs. P. O. Box 416, Middletown, VA 22645. (703) 919-7020 vafairs@email.com