Virginia announces 2017 fall baseball schedule

Virginia baseball head coach Brian O’Connor has announced the Cavaliers’ schedule for the 2017 fall season. UVA’s fall campaign starts with the first team practice on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Cavaliers play a home exhibition against the Ontario Blue Jays on Oct. 12 before traveling to Cary, N.C., on Oct. 15 for an exhibition game against Davidson at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. The Wildcats played in an NCAA Super Regional last season.

Per NCAA regulations, the Cavaliers’ fall exhibition game with Davidson will count toward Virginia’s 56-game regular season for the 2018 season, but the outcome of the game will not be included in the Cavaliers’ win-loss record in 2018. UVA will play 55 regular-season games in the spring.

The Orange and Blue World Series begins Oct. 19 and consists of seven games, concluding on Sunday, Nov. 5.

There is no admission charge for Virginia’s exhibition game against the Ontario Blue Jays or for the Orange and Blue World Series games at Davenport Field. Free parking will be available in the University Hall lot. Because of ongoing construction at Davenport Field, fans must enter the complex through the main gate at Davenport Field/Klöckner Stadium and use the entry point to Davenport Field along the third-base line.

O’Connor is entering his 15th season at the helm of the Virginia program and has led the Cavaliers to the second-most wins in Division I baseball over the last nine seasons with 423. UVA has made four trips to the College World Series in that span, including a pair of CWS Finals appearances and the Cavaliers’ NCAA Championship in 2015.

With 12 highly-touted newcomers to the program this year, the Cavaliers’ incoming recruiting class was ranked No. 12 nationally this week by Baseball America. Virginia returns 24 letterwinners from its 2017 team which went 43-16, UVA’s 11th 40-win season in the last 14 years.

2018 Virginia baseball season ticket sales will begin Oct. 16 for those who held season tickets during the 2017 season and Dec. 4 for all other interested buyers. Information and seating options for 2018 season tickets will be released in the near future.

Fall Exhibition Games

Thursday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. – Ontario Blue Jays

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m. – vs. Davidson (USA Baseball National Training Complex, Cary, N.C.)

Orange & Blue World Series

Game 1 – Thursday, Oct. 19 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 24 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Friday, Oct. 27 – 6 p.m.

Game 4 – Sunday, Oct. 29 – 1 p.m.

Game 5 – Tuesday, Oct. 31 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Friday, Nov. 3 – 6 p.m.

Game 7 – Sunday, Nov. 5 – 1 p.m.