 jump to example.com

Virginia announces 2017 fall baseball schedule

Published Thursday, Sep. 14, 2017, 4:26 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia baseball head coach Brian O’Connor has announced the Cavaliers’ schedule for the 2017 fall season. UVA’s fall campaign starts with the first team practice on Friday, Sept. 22.

uva baseballThe Cavaliers play a home exhibition against the Ontario Blue Jays on Oct. 12 before traveling to Cary, N.C., on Oct. 15 for an exhibition game against Davidson at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. The Wildcats played in an NCAA Super Regional last season.

Per NCAA regulations, the Cavaliers’ fall exhibition game with Davidson will count toward Virginia’s 56-game regular season for the 2018 season, but the outcome of the game will not be included in the Cavaliers’ win-loss record in 2018. UVA will play 55 regular-season games in the spring.

The Orange and Blue World Series begins Oct. 19 and consists of seven games, concluding on Sunday, Nov. 5.

There is no admission charge for Virginia’s exhibition game against the Ontario Blue Jays or for the Orange and Blue World Series games at Davenport Field. Free parking will be available in the University Hall lot. Because of ongoing construction at Davenport Field, fans must enter the complex through the main gate at Davenport Field/Klöckner Stadium and use the entry point to Davenport Field along the third-base line.

O’Connor is entering his 15th season at the helm of the Virginia program and has led the Cavaliers to the second-most wins in Division I baseball over the last nine seasons with 423. UVA has made four trips to the College World Series in that span, including a pair of CWS Finals appearances and the Cavaliers’ NCAA Championship in 2015.

With 12 highly-touted newcomers to the program this year, the Cavaliers’ incoming recruiting class was ranked No. 12 nationally this week by Baseball America. Virginia returns 24 letterwinners from its 2017 team which went 43-16, UVA’s 11th 40-win season in the last 14 years.

2018 Virginia baseball season ticket sales will begin Oct. 16 for those who held season tickets during the 2017 season and Dec. 4 for all other interested buyers. Information and seating options for 2018 season tickets will be released in the near future.

Fall Exhibition Games
Thursday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. – Ontario Blue Jays
Sunday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m. – vs. Davidson (USA Baseball National Training Complex, Cary, N.C.)

Orange & Blue World Series
Game 1 – Thursday, Oct. 19 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 24 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 3 – Friday, Oct. 27 – 6 p.m.
Game 4 – Sunday, Oct. 29 – 1 p.m.
Game 5 – Tuesday, Oct. 31 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 6 – Friday, Nov. 3 – 6 p.m.
Game 7 – Sunday, Nov. 5 – 1 p.m.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Poll: Some Americans express troubling racial attitudes even as majority oppose white supremacists

A new poll conducted in conjunction with the UVA Center for Politics finds troubling levels of support for certain racially-charged ideas and attitudes frequently expressed by extremist groups.

Gas prices from AAA: Irma packs a punch in Southeast

The national gas price average appears to be leveling out despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma making landfall in the Southeast.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Kaine warns against insurers leaving rural Virginia communities
College football TV schedule: Week 3
ACC Football Notebook: Week 3
ACC releases Virginia’s 2017-18 women’s basketball schedule
19 arrested in Richmond protesting pipelines, McAuliffe
Liberalsplainin’ is not going to bridge the racial, political divide
August 2017 revenue collections up 1.1% from 2016
Poll: Some Americans express troubling racial attitudes even as majority oppose white supremacists
McAuliffe on increase in number of fully accredited schools
Bridge deck work on Route 20 in Albemarle County begins today
W&L’s Reeves Center re-opens, celebrates 50th anniversary
Saudi graduate student asks non-Muslim women – and portrait viewers – to move past the veil
UVA to host The Driverless Future event on Sept. 30
Virginia Tech biochemists dip into the health benefits of olives and olive oil
Herring sues Allied Title Lending LLC
Rural Caucus of the Democratic Party of Virginia, Democratic Promise form strategic partnership
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 