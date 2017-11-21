Virginia ABC stores closed Thanksgiving Day

All Virginia ABC stores will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Stores will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 22, to accommodate the anticipated increase in customer purchases for

family gatherings during the extended weekend.

Stores will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 24—the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season—and offer an in-store discount of 15 percent on any purchase totaling $75-$99.99 (pretax), and a 20 percent discount on any purchase totaling $100 or more (pretax).

The instore discounts will apply to any product, including miniatures, gift sets and top-shelf specialty items. (The sale does not apply to licensee purchases.)

Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, Virginia ABC will offer two, online-only promotions through its website – www.abc.virginia.gov. Customers can purchase products from the online catalog at a 20 percent discount, with the savings automatically applied at checkout.

Additionally on Cyber Monday only, customers will be able to enter the Virginia Vacation Sweepstakes online. Developed in partnership with the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the sweepstakes offers one lucky winner the choice between two Virginia vacation packages: a two-night

stay for four people at either the Massanutten Resort in Rockingham County or the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs.

A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 368 stores—including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location—can be found on the agency’s website.