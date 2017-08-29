Virginia ABC hosting record number of in-store tastings in September

With cooler temperatures arriving and leaves painting colorful landscapes, September marks the start of fall, as well as the celebration of Virginia Spirits Month and National Bourbon Heritage Month. To mark the occasions, Virginia ABC will host 683 free, in-store tastings across the commonwealth, which is an increase of 60 percent (256 tastings) over the number of tastings held in September 2016.

“Our entire community of suppliers, along with the Virginia Distillers Association, increased their involvement in our tasting events to make this month’s celebrations even more significant. The tastings are scheduled in advance so customers can include them in their weekend plans,” said Virginia ABC Chairman Jeffrey Painter. “Not only can customers try out different spirits, but in some cases they can talk to the distillers themselves.”

Tasting Events

The tastings are a staple for many Virginia ABC stores on weekends throughout the year. They are free and open to patrons 21 years of age and older.

224 of September’s tastings will feature Virginia products, including bourbon, whiskey, moonshine, vodka, gin and rum.

378 of September’s tastings will offer samples of bourbon/American whiskey, including those made in Virginia and Jim Beam Black Label Straight Bourbon, the best-selling bourbon in Virginia.

On average, stores across the commonwealth hold 500 tastings each month. September’s 683 events is a 36 percent increase of the monthly average.

To find a tasting, visit the Virginia ABC website: www.abc.virginia.gov/stores/ tastings.

In 2007, the US Senate declared September as National Bourbon Heritage Month which bolstered the 1964 Act of Congress declaring bourbon “America’s Native Spirit.” In 2016, the Virginia Distillers Association (VDA) began its annual celebration of Virginia Spirits Month in September.

This year, VDA has multiple events and is launching a new Virtual Virginia Spirits Trail, which can be found at www.virginiaspirits.org.

Virginia ABC invites social media followers to share photos of how they’re celebrating Virginia Spirits Month and National Bourbon Heritage Month responsibly using the hashtags #VaSpiritsMonth and #VaBourbon. The @VirginiaABC handles will highlight one photo or story each week.