 jump to example.com

Virginia ABC hosting record number of in-store tastings in September

Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

With cooler temperatures arriving and leaves painting colorful landscapes, September marks the start of fall, as well as the celebration of Virginia Spirits Month and National Bourbon Heritage Month. To mark the occasions, Virginia ABC will host 683 free, in-store tastings across the commonwealth, which is an increase of 60 percent (256 tastings) over the number of tastings held in September 2016.

virginia distillers association“Our entire community of suppliers, along with the Virginia Distillers Association, increased their involvement in our tasting events to make this month’s celebrations even more significant. The tastings are scheduled in advance so customers can include them in their weekend plans,” said Virginia ABC Chairman Jeffrey Painter. “Not only can customers try out different spirits, but in some cases they can talk to the distillers themselves.”

Tasting Events

  • The tastings are a staple for many Virginia ABC stores on weekends throughout the year. They are free and open to patrons 21 years of age and older.
  • 224 of September’s tastings will feature Virginia products, including bourbon, whiskey, moonshine, vodka, gin and rum.
  • 378 of September’s tastings will offer samples of bourbon/American whiskey, including those made in Virginia and Jim Beam Black Label Straight Bourbon, the best-selling bourbon in Virginia.
  • On average, stores across the commonwealth hold 500 tastings each month. September’s 683 events is a 36 percent increase of the monthly average.
  • To find a tasting, visit the Virginia ABC website: www.abc.virginia.gov/stores/tastings.

In 2007, the US Senate declared September as National Bourbon Heritage Month which bolstered the 1964 Act of Congress declaring bourbon “America’s Native Spirit.” In 2016, the Virginia Distillers Association (VDA) began its annual celebration of Virginia Spirits Month in September.

This year, VDA has multiple events and is launching a new Virtual Virginia Spirits Trail, which can be found at www.virginiaspirits.org.

Virginia ABC invites social media followers to share photos of how they’re celebrating Virginia Spirits Month and National Bourbon Heritage Month responsibly using the hashtags #VaSpiritsMonth and #VaBourbon. The @VirginiaABC handles will highlight one photo or story each week.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Washington and Lee names new associate dean
Squirrels deny Curve celebration in 15th
This team stinks: UVA football 2017 season preview
UVA, Foundation radiology group partner to expand access to specialized medical imaging
McAuliffe announces $233,995 in Building Entrepreneurial Economies grants
Press Conference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
Legacy of racial harmony and integration at Park School
VCU, Virginia Department of Health study finds supportive evidence for federal Ryan White Program
Forestry Department first responders deploying to Texas
Harvey’s persistent downpours to prolong catastrophic flooding in Texas, Louisiana this week
Important skills you will develop and improve when you complete an MBA
What can you do with a bachelors in communication?
HHS continues support in Texas and Louisiana in response to Hurricane Harvey
How to run a more professional healthcare-related business
Military, veteran legal resource guide available at Virginia community colleges
Grad student studies how the brain repairs itself after a stroke
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 