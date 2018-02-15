Virginia ABC accepting applications for alcohol education, prevention grants

In an effort to reduce underage and high-risk drinking, Virginia ABC is now accepting grant applications for the agency’s 2018-2019 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program.

This is the fifth year ABC is offering grant funding to support the development of alcohol education and prevention programs across the commonwealth. Last year eleven Virginia community organizations, law enforcement and universities received grants to fund marketing and media campaigns, overtime law enforcement patrols, mentoring programs and other collaborative projects to help prevent alcohol misuse in their communities.

Successful 2018-2019 grant applicants will present best-practice programs that have a long-lasting impact and

encourage partnerships between organizations.

Applicants must also address one or more of the following focus areas:

• underage drinking prevention

• social providing or social hosting prevention

• high-risk drinking prevention

Grant requests are limited to a maximum of $10,000. Community coalitions, law enforcement, nonprofits, schools, colleges and universities, faith-based organizations and prevention-related groups are encouraged to apply.







“Supporting and working collaboratively with those who share our mission to ensure safety and promote responsibility allows us to all have a greater impact across Virginia,” said ABC Education and Prevention Manager Katie Weaks.

Applications are due by April 25 at 5 p.m. The first step in the application process is mandatory completion of the online training course “ABC EPS – Grant Application Training.” Online training instructions and the grant application are located on the ABC website at www.abc.virginia.gov/education/grants. For more information, please visit www.abc.virginia.gov or contact education@abc.virginia.gov.

