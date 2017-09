Video: UVA athletics director Craig Littlepage discusses retirement plans

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

UVA athletics director Craig Littlepage addresses the media following his recent announcement to step down from his duties as the head of the department.