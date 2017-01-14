Published Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 4:40 pm
Front Page » Sports » Video: London Perrantes clutch for #19 UVA in win at Clemson
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
UVA guard London Perrantes was huge late for the Cavaliers in their 77-73 win over Clemson. Perrantes had a season-high 25 points, but it was two clutch baskets in the final moments that propelled the Hoos to victory.
Discussion