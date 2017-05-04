Video: Chris Graham previews Night of the Superstars

AFP editor Chris Graham previews Saturday’s Night of the Superstars, a wrestling show at Waynesboro High School benefiting the UVA Children’s Hospital.

The Show

online now for $25 VIP Ringside and $10 General Admission.

Card is subject to change without notice.

General Admission

$10 each plus $2 per ticket processing fee

Ron Simmons VIP Combo

8×10 Autographed Photo of Ron Simmons plus a pic with him for $20

NOTE: Must have tickets (ringside or general admission) to gain admission

to Ron Simmons VIP

The card

The card for the May 6 fundraiser at Waynesboro High School includes:

Former Ohio Valley Wrestling champion Jamin Olivencia faces former TNA world champ Mr. Anderson for the inaugural Awesome Wrestling Entertainment world heavyweight title

The Ugly Ducklings face The Platinum Enforcers (C.W. Anderson and Phil Brown) for the inaugural AWE world tag-team titles

Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Kid Kash faces former TNA X Division top contender Sonjay Dutt

Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Hornswoggle faces Abo Shongo

Dani Ferrera faces Savanna Evans and Kacee Carlisle in a Triple Threat Match

Also appearing: WWE Hall of Famers and former WCW world champs Ron Simmons and Barry Windham and former United States champ Magnum TA

Party Masters Meet and Greet

VIP Ringside ticket holders gain early admission to the Party Masters Meet and Greet, which begins at 5 p.m. and features appearances by all of the superstars on the card.

General Admission ticket holders will be able to enter the Meet and Greet at 6:30 p.m.

Special thanks to Party Masters, Central Virginia’s fully-insured premier DJ, sound & light, and entertainment company, located in Charlottesville. Easily accessible to Albemarle, Greene, Orange, Madison, Nelson, Fluvanna, Buckingham, Augusta, and Rockingham oounties, Party Masters provides its one-of-a-kind services featuring experienced, professional DJs for wedding receptions, birthday parties, sweet sixteen parties, Mitzvahs, corporate events and other occasions across Virginia and up and down the East Coast.

UVA Children’s Hospital

The UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. The hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center has 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and a consolidated outpatient children’s care facility.

The hospital also houses ongoing children’s medical research efforts.