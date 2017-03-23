Video: Awesome Wrestling Entertainment reveals card for May 6 Night of the Superstars

Chris Graham, Marvin Ward and Preston Fitzgerald preview the Awesome Wrestling Entertainment Night of the Superstars show coming up on May 6 at Waynesboro High School benefitting the UVA Children’s Hospital.

The card includes:

Former Ohio Valley Wrestling champion Jamin Olivencia faces former TNA world champ Mr. Anderson for the inaugural Awesome Wrestling Entertainment world heavyweight title

The Ugly Ducklings face The Platinum Enforcers (C.W. Anderson and Phil Brown) for the inaugural AWE world tag-team titles

Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Kid Kash faces former TNA X Division top contender Sonjay Dutt

Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Hornswoggle faces Abo Shongo

Dani Ferrera faces Savanna Evans and Kacee Carlisle in a Triple Threat Match

Also appearing: WWE Hall of Famers and former WCW world champs Ron Simmons and Barry Windham and former United States champ Magnum TA

Tickets are $25 for Ringside and $10 for General Admission – with 100 percent of ticket sales going to benefit the UVA Children’s Hospital.

Tickets available online at OfficialAWE.com.