Video: Awesome Wrestling Entertainment reveals card for May 6 Night of the Superstars
Published Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017, 9:58 pm
Chris Graham, Marvin Ward and Preston Fitzgerald preview the Awesome Wrestling Entertainment Night of the Superstars show coming up on May 6 at Waynesboro High School benefitting the UVA Children’s Hospital.
The card includes:
- Former Ohio Valley Wrestling champion Jamin Olivencia faces former TNA world champ Mr. Anderson for the inaugural Awesome Wrestling Entertainment world heavyweight title
- The Ugly Ducklings face The Platinum Enforcers (C.W. Anderson and Phil Brown) for the inaugural AWE world tag-team titles
- Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Kid Kash faces former TNA X Division top contender Sonjay Dutt
- Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Hornswoggle faces Abo Shongo
- Dani Ferrera faces Savanna Evans and Kacee Carlisle in a Triple Threat Match
- Also appearing: WWE Hall of Famers and former WCW world champs Ron Simmons and Barry Windham and former United States champ Magnum TA
Tickets are $25 for Ringside and $10 for General Admission – with 100 percent of ticket sales going to benefit the UVA Children’s Hospital.
Tickets available online at OfficialAWE.com.
