Video: Awesome Wrestling Entertainment reveals card for May 6 Night of the Superstars

Published Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017, 9:58 pm

awesome wrestling entertainment night of the superstarsChris Graham, Marvin Ward and Preston Fitzgerald preview the Awesome Wrestling Entertainment Night of the Superstars show coming up on May 6 at Waynesboro High School benefitting the UVA Children’s Hospital.

The card includes:

  • Former Ohio Valley Wrestling champion Jamin Olivencia faces former TNA world champ Mr. Anderson for the inaugural Awesome Wrestling Entertainment world heavyweight title
  • The Ugly Ducklings face The Platinum Enforcers (C.W. Anderson and Phil Brown) for the inaugural AWE world tag-team titles
  • Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Kid Kash faces former TNA X Division top contender Sonjay Dutt
  • Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Hornswoggle faces Abo Shongo
  • Dani Ferrera faces Savanna Evans and Kacee Carlisle in a Triple Threat Match
  • Also appearing: WWE Hall of Famers and former WCW world champs Ron Simmons and Barry Windham and former United States champ Magnum TA

Tickets are $25 for Ringside and $10 for General Admission – with 100 percent of ticket sales going to benefit the UVA Children’s Hospital.

Tickets available online at OfficialAWE.com.

