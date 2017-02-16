 jump to example.com

Video: #12 Duke puts lights out on #14 UVA

Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 12:45 am

#12 Duke took control in the second half behind lights-out shooting from Jayson Tatum in a 65-55 win at #14 UVA.

 

UVA Team Notes

  • uva basketballVirginia is 50-119 all-time against Duke
  • Virginia is 25-27 against ranked opponents under Tony Bennett
  • The Cavs are 148-39 in 11 seasons at JPJ, including 110-23 under Tony Bennett and 75-8 over the past five seasons
  • Virginia is 39-3 in ACC home games over the last five seasons
  • UVA is 15-2 this season when out-rebounding its opponent
  • Duke’s 21 first half points were the fewest scored by the Blue Devils in any half this season
  • Virginia’s 55 points are the fewest scored by the Cavaliers in a game this season
  • UVA shot a season-low 36.8 percent
  • UVA’s nine assists matched a season low

 

UVA Player Notes

  • London Perrantes made his 125th career start and moved into a tie with Junior Burrough for fifth in program history
  • Perrantes’ 14 points gives him a total of 1,110 on his career, moving him past Adam Hall for 42nd place in program history
  • Perrantes’ double-digit scoring output marks his 16th such performance of the season
  • Ty Jerome scored 13 points, his most against an ACC opponent and his second most this season (15 at Villanova)
