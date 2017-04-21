 jump to example.com

Veterinary college to offer free eye exams for service dogs in May

Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 12:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

service dogs eye exams

Phillip Pickett, professor of ophthalmology in the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, performs an eye exam on a service dog.

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech will partner with the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists (ACVO) and StokesRX to participate in the National Service Animal Eye Exam Event in May.

The veterinary college will offer complimentary eye exams for service dogs throughout the month at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, located on the Blacksburg campus.

The event aims to preserve the sights of the dogs serving the community, benefit those who depend on service dogs, strengthen relationships with practicing veterinarians, and gather information to help the future performance of working dogs.

Service dogs include guide dogs, handicapped assistance dogs, detection dogs, military and police dogs, search and rescue dogs, and formally trained and certified therapy dogs. Dogs must be active working dogs that were previously certified or are currently enrolled in a formal training program or organization to qualify.

The veterinary college has offered free screening examinations and consultations for service dogs for more than 20 years and began participating in the National Service Animal Eye Exam Event when it was established by ACVO in 2008. During the campaign’s first year, more than 160 ACVO diplomates offered exams to approximately 1,500 service animals in the United States and Canada free of charge.

The ACVO and its diplomates have since assisted more than 52,000 service animals and hope to continue to increase their numbers annually. More than 270 certified veterinary ophthalmologists in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico participate in the event each year.

Service dog owners may register for the event via the ACVO website by April 30. Appointments are limited and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Charlottesville Gas wins damage prevention award
Ken J. Nafziger conducts final Chamber Singers concert featuring alumni guests
Local school board members endorse Tom Perriello for governor
UVA adds Hudson Bates to volleyball staff
McAuliffe announces recipients of the 2017 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards
United Way of Greater Augusta marks National Volunteer Week with Week of Caring
Culpeper District: Share your input on transportation priorities
Crossroads to Brain Injury Recovery adds Dr. Jaime Lee to board
Mudbass Classic Tournament at Virginia Tech takes place on April 29
VCU forum to explore past, present and future of anti-Semitism in the United States
Washington and Lee adopts new tool that takes intimidation factor out of college cost calculator
Robot process automation a unique way to help out banking industry
Derby contenders have no shortage of Secretariat bloodlines
Ride the Drive event in Shenandoah National Park
BP oil spill did $17.2 billion in damage to natural resources
Canadian milk pricing strategy shuts out U.S. dairy farmers
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 