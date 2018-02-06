VDOT: Wintry mix will greet Shenandoah Valley commuters on Wednesday

Winter weather arrives again into the Shenandoah Valley tonight into tomorrow morning with forecast brief snow changing to an extended period of sleet and freezing rain and then rain. Early morning commuters and travelers are encouraged to use extreme caution and allow extra time for their trips.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews will be out tonight monitoring roadways and will plow and treat as needed. No brine pretreatment on Shenandoah Valley roads is being used for this storm.

Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at www.511Virginia.org,

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.