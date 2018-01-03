VDOT: Snow, high winds to affect travel in Virginia

Motorists in eastern and central Virginia should plan for slick road conditions and poor visibility as snow and high winds are expected to move into those regions beginning this evening. VDOT recommends keeping a close watch on your local weather forecast and staying off roads during this weather event.

The precise timing of precipitation and accumulation will vary depending on where you are. Snow will likely continue through late Thursday and high winds are expected to persist through Friday night. Due to the nature of the storm, blowing snow may reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile at times in some areas creating dangerous travel conditions.

VDOT crews have been pretreating roads where appropriate and are mobilizing today to monitor and treat roads as necessary throughout the storm.

The latest road conditions are available at www.511virginia.org, through the free mobile app or by phone. You can track the location of most snow plows at VDOT’s Snow Plow Tracker. The tracker is activated once snow reaches two inches or more.

If you must travel, make preparations ahead of time. With temperatures expected to remain below freezing for the next few days, make sure your emergency winter driving kit is properly stocked and includes items to keep you warm. Allow extra time for the trip, drive at a low speed and stay at a safe distance from other vehicles. If you encounter slow-moving equipment such as snow plows, slow down and give them the right of way.