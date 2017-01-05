VDOT: Slick driving conditions possible Thursday afternoon

With snow expected to arrive during the evening rush hour, VDOT advises motorists to adjust travel to be off the roads before the weather arrives.

Light snow is predicted throughout central Virginia, with the possibility of two inches or more in the northern portion of Fauquier County. Motorists should expect slick driving conditions this afternoon and into the morning on Friday.

Crews began pre-treating interstate 64, I-66 and other major primary highways yesterday and are finishing by mid-day today. Working around the clock in 12-hour shifts, VDOT plow operators and contractors will treat roads with salt and sand once precipitation begins to aid melting and improve traction.

VDOT asks drivers to monitor weather reports. Motorists who must travel should plan for extra time, reduce travel speeds and increase following distance.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.