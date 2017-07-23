VDOT schedules public meeting on Interstate 64 project in Alleghany County

VDOT will hold a Pardon Our Dust meeting about the construction project on Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) at Interstate 64 Exit 21 in Alleghany County. The citizen information meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, at the Alleghany County Administration Building, 9212 Winterberry Avenue, Covington, Virginia 24426.

Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project schedule and benefits, as well as potential traffic impacts for Route 696, I-64 and Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue). Route 696 and Winterberry Avenue carry school, business and residential traffic that may experience delays during various phases of the project. Most of the work is taking place during daylight hours and will require lane closures or flagger traffic control through mid-summer 2018.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.