VDOT schedules public hearing for intersection improvements in Luray

Published Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 8:15 am

VDOT will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Route 211/340, West Main Street, Northcott Drive in the Town of Luray located in Page County.  The meeting will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Mimslyn Inn, Blue Ridge Room, 401 West Main Street, Luray, VA 22835.

vdot road workThis is a SMART Scale funded project.

Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Mr. Justin Beaver, P.E., Project Manager. Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA  24401-9029. Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.

This project modifies three intersections in the vicinity of the Town of Luray in Page County. The intersections are located at:

  • Northcott Drive and West Main Street (Route 211 Business)
  • Northcott Drive and Route 211/340 (Lee Highway)
  • West Main Street (Route 211 Business) at Route 211/340 (Lee Highway)

Northcott Drive is located next to Carillion Park in the Town of Luray, connecting with West Main Street at its southern end and with Route 211/340 at its northern end.

A roundabout will be built at Northcott Drive and West Main Street. The roundabout will have 18-foot wide pavement with 18-foot-wide truck apron and a vegetated center island. West Main Street will be 36-feet wide with curb and gutter at the roundabout entrance.

On Northcott Drive at Route 211/340, Northcott Drive will be realigned, eliminating a small hill, and will feature a traffic island with a right-turn lane from Northcott onto Route 211/340. Northcott Drive will have curb and gutter with two 11-foot lanes, four-foot wide paved shoulders plus two-foot wide unpaved shoulders.

On West Main Street at Route 211/340 a concrete median will be installed allowing only right-in and right-out turns at this intersection. Left-turns from West Main Street onto Route 211/340 will be eliminated.

Project plans are scheduled to be approved in fall 2017, with right of way activities beginning in summer 2018.  Construction advertisement is in fall 2019.

The total estimated cost for this project is $2,871,596, including $370,703 for preliminary engineering, $696,543 for right of way and $1,804,350 for construction.

In 2014 Northcott Drive had an average daily traffic count of 1,030 vehicles per day.  By the design year of 2040 the estimated average daily traffic volume is 1,600 vehicles per day.

In 2014 Main Street had an average daily traffic count of 7,500 vehicles per day.  By the design year of 2040 the estimated average daily traffic volume is 10,000 vehicles per day.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

