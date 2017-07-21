VDOT: Route 29 widening, Berkmar Drive projects complete

The Berkmar Drive Extension and Route 29 Widening projects are complete, almost three and a half months ahead of schedule and under budget. The Virginia Department of Transportation gave both projects final approval today.

The two design-build projects were scheduled for completion by Oct. 30, 2017. The third project in the contract, the Rio Road grade-separated intersection, was completed on Dec. 2, 2016. Lane-Corman Joint Venture, the contractor for the three projects, will receive a $1,085,124 incentive for early completion of the Berkmar and Route 29 Widening projects.

Work on the projects began on March 4, 2015 when Lane-Corman Joint Venture received its notice to proceed on the $116.7 million design-build contract. Relocation of underground and overhead utilities began in the summer of 2015 and construction started soon after.

“These projects represent a new way of doing business for VDOT. We are already implementing some of the successful strategies developed by the Route 29 Solutions team on other projects across Virginia,” said VDOT Commissioner Charles Kilpatrick. “One in particular, the early engagement and continued involvement of the local community and stakeholders, resulted in projects that addressed their concerns and reflect the desires of the community. The benefits of those strategies, including savings in time and money as well as projects completed more quickly, will be realized by all the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

Work on Hillsdale Drive Extended, the remaining Route 29 Solutions improvement project under construction, continues toward its Oct. 30, 2017 completion. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on the Route 29 Solutions web site on the News and Traffic Alerts page.