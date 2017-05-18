 jump to example.com

VDOT repaving 400 miles of roads in Central Virginia

Published Thursday, May. 18, 2017, 7:45 am

At the Virginia Department of Transportation, spring brings the opportunity to improve pavement conditions across Central Virginia. This year, about 400 miles of state-maintained roads will be resurfaced in the nine-county Culpeper District.

vdot road workTo maximize its $39 million paving program, VDOT uses a variety of paving treatments to provide a smooth ride for motorists. These treatments are matched to the type of roadway, the traffic volume it carries, its age and condition and various other factors.

This season, plant mix asphalt is being used to repave 10 miles along Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties and 140 miles of primary and high-volume secondary routes, including:

  • Nearly 9 miles along Route 6 in Fluvanna County
  • Stretches of Route 15 in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties
  • Route 28 from Route 15/29 to Route 17 in Fauquier County
  • A 6-mile segment of Route 229 in northern Culpeper County
  • Portions of Route 231 between Keswick and Gordonsville

About 23 miles of primary highway will receive latex-modified emulsion treatment, or microsurfacing, to slow roadway deterioration and seal minor cracks. Motorists may notice an increase in noise as they travel across the skid-resistant surface, which is created by adding sand. Work is nearing completion on portions of Route 3 in Orange County, Route 29 northbound in Culpeper, Route 33 in Louisa and Route 522 in Rappahannock.

Surface treatment will be applied to 219 miles of secondary routes and residential streets to extend the pavement service life. This tar-and-chip treatment involves the application of liquid asphalt and small stones embedded into the pavement. A final coating of sand prevents the liquid asphalt from being picked up by tires during the curing period, usually one to three weeks.

An additional 9 miles of secondary roads will receive slurry seal, a mix of liquid asphalt and small stones that is spread over the roadway surface. This treatment is also designed to extend service life by sealing cracks and waterproofing the pavement.

Motorists are urged to drive attentively and reduce speed when approaching paving crews at work. Put down your phone, obey traffic controls and be prepared to brake for slow-moving equipment entering or exiting the highway.

 

New resources this season

VDOT’s Culpeper District paving webpage includes a list of routes to be resurfaced and, new this year, a clickable map that displays paving locations, progress and contact information: www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/paving2017.asp.

For specifics about resurfacing in your community, contact the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR ROAD (367-7623) ormy.vdot.virginia.gov.

The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

