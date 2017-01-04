 jump to example.com

VDOT preparing for Thursday evening snow

Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, 5:33 pm

winter weather snow icy roadsVDOT is making its preparations for the snow forecast to impact Central Virginia beginning Thursday.

This afternoon and early Thursday, crews across the Culpeper District will pre-treat Interstate 64, I-66 and major primary highways. The process involves applying brine to the road before snowfall to prevent it from bonding to the pavement.

Once snow moves into the area, VDOT operators will use salt and sand to treat the roads and will plow snow in areas where it accumulates on the road surface.

Motorists should consider altering commuting times and allow plenty of time for travel on Thursday evening and early Fridaymorning. Travelers should expect the potential for slick conditions over the next several days, since more winter weather is possible this weekend.

Monitor local media for weather information, and find real-time travel information on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

