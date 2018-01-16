VDOT preparing for forecast overnight snow

VDOT is warning motorists to prepare for snowy travel conditions as a winter storm moves through the Commonwealth.

Accumulations between one and four inches are expected in most areas as the storm moves eastward across the state. Since yesterday, VDOT crews have been pretreating roads where appropriate and are mobilizing today to treat roads as necessary throughout the storm.

Motorists should expect snowy conditions beginning today and lasting throughout the day on Wednesday. Due to the low temperatures forecast for Wednesday and Thursdaynights, treated roads may refreeze and create icy commutes in the overnight and morning hours.

Current road conditions are available at www.511virginia.org, through the free mobile app or by phone. Once snow accumulations reach approximately two inches, the location of many snow plows can be found online via VDOT’s Snow Plow Tracker. The number of trucks being tracked can vary depending on the region and weather event. VDOT’s Customer Service Center staff can take reports of severe road conditions and answer questions around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

During winter weather, motorists are encouraged to lower their speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and allow plenty of time to reach their destination. As drivers encounter slow-moving equipment such as snowplows, slow down and allow operators the right of way.