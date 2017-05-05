 jump to example.com

VDOT partners with Keep Virginia Beautiful to promote Adopt-A-Highway program

Published Friday, May. 5, 2017, 7:19 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

VDOT recently partnered with Keep Virginia Beautiful to help support the agency’s Adopt-A-Highway program. The agreement calls for Keep Virginia Beautiful to focus on engaging volunteers to participate in the program, which is aimed at beautifying roads throughout the commonwealth and preventing litter.

vdotKeep Virginia Beautiful will promote the Adopt-A-Highway program through its website, social media platforms and public relations channels as well as the organization’s many external partners. In addition to boosting the volunteer recruitment process, Keep Virginia Beautiful will educate the general public on the need, impact and benefits of an effective Adopt-A-Highway program.

 

VDOT joins forces with Keep Virginia Beautiful

Adopt-A-Highway has involved numerous groups since it was first established in Virginia in 1988. It provides an opportunity for businesses, civic groups and even families to clean up litter and be recognized for their efforts with a sign featuring their name after two pickups have been documented. VDOT is confident that the partnership with Keep Virginia Beautiful will produce measurable results in the number of miles covered with regular litter cleanups and the recycling of collected waste, which will in turn translate into overall savings for the commonwealth.

“We are pleased with this joint initiative between VDOT and Keep Virginia Beautiful, which will ensure that our Adopt-A-Highway program continues to provide Virginians with clean roads as they travel throughout the commonwealth,” said VDOT Commissioner Charles Kilpatrick.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of the impact litter has on our environment and that it’s up to us to change our behavior and make a difference,” said Mike Baum, Executive Director of Keep Virginia Beautiful.

 

Background

VDOT setup the Adopt-A-Highway program in 1988. Each year, nearly 18,000 Adopt-A-Highway volunteers collect more than 25,000 bags of waste along Virginia’s highways. It is estimated that these efforts save the commonwealth over $1.35 million that would have otherwise gone to clean up Virginia’s roads. Groups agree to adopt a two mile stretch of highway in their community by picking up litter and recyclables at least twice a year for three years. In return, VDOT provides trash bags, vests, important safety information and highway signs that recognize the individual or group.

For more information, please visit: virginiadot.org/programs/prog-aah-default.asp.

Established in 1953, the mission of Keep Virginia Beautiful is to “engage and unite Virginians to enhance our natural and scenic environment” through five focus areas: litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, beautification and environmental education.

For more information, please visit: keepvirginiabeautiful.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Shenandoah National Park 2017 Artist-in-Residence Program now accepting applications
Virginia grain farmers enjoying near-perfect planting conditions
Virginia farmers join forces to help wildfire victims
Video: Chris Graham previews Night of the Superstars
Route 250 lane closures, I-64 Exit 99 ramp closures, for road work
McAuliffe announces $8.4 million in affordable, special needs housing loans
Mary Baldwin University names vice president for university advancement
Game Notes: VMI baseball plays host to UNCG this weekend
House passes ObamaCare repeal: Virginia Democrats respond
UVA basketball’s Jay Huff to tour Czech Republic, Poland with Athletes In Action
ACC Network: Dream, or pipe dream?
Columbia Gas of Virginia customers to receive rate case refunds
Dominion announces first-quarter earnings
Dog cognition expert to speak at Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute
Top reasons to take a Virginia defensive driving course
Warner, Kaine on Trump, healthcare uncertainty
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 