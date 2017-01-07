VDOT monitors Shenandoah Valley roads for refreezing

Most roads are clear in the Shenandoah Valley from today’s snowstorm. With nighttime temperatures below 20 degrees roadways will experience refreezing. Motorists should travel with extreme caution or delay trips in the Shenandoah Valley region. The Virginia Department of Transportation is still asking the public to refrain from all travel in the eastern portion of the state, which was hard-hit by today’s storm.

Here are the Shenandoah Valley road conditions as of 5:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Minor conditions in Highland and Alleghany counties. Clear conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, and Alleghany counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties. Minor conditions in Bath, Highland, Rockbridge, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren and Clarke counties.

VDOT crews will continue to monitor roadways in the Shenandoah Valley overnight and treat as needed.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Toolsto get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.