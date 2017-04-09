VDOT to lift lane closures Easter weekend

If you’re planning to travel during Easter or spring break, VDOT is simplifying travel through the commonwealth by lifting lane closures where possible.

VDOT also offers tools to help you plan your trip – real-time traffic information can be found at 511virginia.org, and VDOT is partnering with Waze to improve the travel information available there.

Through a two-way data share, Waze will provide real-time, anonymous Waze-generated incident and slow-down information to complement VDOT’s 511Virginia traveler information tools. In exchange, 511Virginia will provide Waze with real-time verified construction zones, crash and road closure data. VDOT closure information and incidents will be reflected in the Waze app in real-time.

MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIODS



VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Easter travel from noon Friday, April 14, until noonTuesday, April 18.

ACCESS 511 ON YOUR COMPUTER OR PHONE



Real-time information about traffic, incidents and congestion on Virginia roads is available at 511Virginia.org. Download the free mobile VDOT 511 app, or call 511 from any phone. To report a road problem or get answers to your transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) around the clock.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA HIGH OCCUPANCY VEHICLE (HOV) SCHEDULE AND OTHER INFORMATION:



HOV restrictions on Interstates 66 and 395 – HOV restrictions remain the same. For more information on northern Virginia HOV schedules, visit www.virginiadot.org/travel/ hov-novasched.asp.

– HOV restrictions remain the same. For more information on northern Virginia HOV schedules, visit www.virginiadot.org/travel/ hov-novasched.asp. Interstate 95 Express Lanes/I-395 reversible lanes – Schedule remains the same. For information on the 95 and 495 Express Lanes schedules and rules, visit www.expresslanes.com. Drivers are reminded that they need an E-ZPass Flex (for HOV-3 to ride toll-free) or an E-ZPass to use the lanes.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes – HOV restrictions remain the same.

HOV restrictions remain the same. I-64 reversible lanes – Schedule remains the same.

Schedule remains the same. I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach. Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information.

WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS

While VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel, motorists may encounter permanent work zones or travel delays in the following locations:

Accomack County

Route 609 – Widening road in the Town of Onley. Follow detour.

Route 709 – Road closed for widening project. Follow detour.

Albemarle County

Route 29 – Widening roadway. Narrowed lanes and shoulder closures between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). Lane closures in place between Route 643 and Route 1719 from 9 p.m. April 14 to 6 a.m. April 15. Speed limit in work zone reduced to 40 mph. More information: www.Route29Solutions.org.

Amherst County

Route 130: Replacing bridge over Pedlar River. Follow posted detour. Reconstructing bridge over Graham Creek. Traffic limited to one lane, controlled by a signal. Signs and message boards in place.

U.S. 501 – Replacing bridge at Route 130 (Hunting Club Road) intersection over James River. Two-way traffic on new bridge. Temporary lane closures possible.

Bath County

Route 220 – Repairing slope approximately three miles south of Hot Springs. Lane closures with flagger traffic control.

Brunswick County

I-85 – Repairing bridge over railroad at mile marker 28. Traffic limited to one lane both directions. Ramp from I-85 north to Route 1 closed. Ramp from Route 1 south to I-85 south closed. Follow posted detour.

U.S. 58 – Repairing eastbound bridge over Great Creek. Left lane closed between Northview Dr. and Ogburn Rd.

Botetourt County

I-81 – Improving exit 150 interchange. Route 11 is closed at the interchange, and a detour is in place for access to Route 11, Route 220 Alternate and Route 220. From I-81: traffic accessing Route 220 Alternate or Route 11 will use exit 150 A. Only traffic accessing Route 220 northbound toward Fincastle will use exit 150 B. Trucks advised to use exit 150 A due to width restrictions. Signs and message boards in place.

Buckingham County

Route 20 – Replacing bridge over Slate River. Speed limit in work zone reduced to 45 mph.

Charlotte County

Route 40 – Replacing bridge over Louse Creek. Traffic restricted to one lane, controlled by a signal.

Dinwiddie County

Route 1 – Repairing southbound bridge on Route 1 (Boydton Plank Road) over CSX property. Traffic reduced to single lane in both directions. Southbound shifted to northbound bridge. Width restriction of 11-feet in both directions.

Frederick County

I-81 – Reconstructing interchange at exit 310. Speed limit through work zone reduced to 60 mph.

Greensville County

U.S. 301 – Replacing southbound bridge over rail tracks north of Emporia. Traffic detoured to I-95.

Route 610 – Replacing bridge on Route 610 (Halifax Street) in the City of Emporia. Follow detour.

Isle of Wight County

U.S. 58 – Replacing bridge over rail tracks and Route 632. Follow detour.

Lynchburg

Greenview Drive – Widening road. Changes in traffic pattern in place.

Route 29/U.S. 460 – Constructing safety improvements from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mountain Road in both directions. Speed limit in work zone reduced to 45 mph.

U.S. 501 – Route 29 – Lane closures may be in place from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m.Sunday excluding holiday weekends, weather permitting. Speed limit in work zone reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/U.S. 460 (Odd Fellows Interchange and Odd Fellows Road) – Constructing bridge. Nighttime detours April 17-19 and April 24-26.

U.S. 460 – Constructing overpass across U.S. 460 at Liberty University. Concrete barriers in place.

Madison County

Route 230 – Replacing bridge over Conway River. Traffic restricted to one lane controlled by temporary signals.

Newport News

I-64 – Widening interstate. Lane shifts in place westbound past Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255), ending past Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242). Lane shifts in place eastbound before Humelsine Parkway, ending before Jefferson Avenue. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone.

Pittsylvania County

Route 29 – Replacing bridge over railroad tracks. Route 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound detour in place.

Pulaski/Montgomery County

I-81 – Replacing northbound bridge over the New River at the Pulaski/Montgomery County line. Shoulders closed between mile markers 103 and 105. Speed limit reduced to 60 mph in work zone.

Rockbridge County

I-64 – Rehabilitating Maury River bridges. Westbound traffic will detour across median to eastbound lanes between mile markers 53.3 and 55.3. Traffic in both directions restricted to single lane and will use eastbound bridge during work on westbound bridge. Speed limit through work zone reduced to 55 mph.

Shenandoah/Warren County

Route 11 – Replacing bridge over Cedar Creek at the Shenandoah/Warren County line. Traffic in both directions reduced to one lane, sharing southbound bridge. Northbound traffic will detour across median to use southbound lane.

Southampton County

Route 35 – Replacing bridge in Boykins. Traffic reduced to single lane in both directions. Temporary signal in place.

U.S. 58 Business – Reconstructing roadway in Courtland. Eastbound lane is closed.

Stafford County

I-95 – Extending 95 Express Lanes south of exit 143 (Route 610/Garrisonville). All travel lanes open; concrete barriers in place along the shoulder northbound and southbound in work zone.

Sussex County

Route 301 – Replacing bridge over Nottoway River. Detour in place.

Washington County

I-81 – Reconstructing interchange at exit 14. Lanes shifted due to bridge reconstruction at exit. Speed limit through work zone reduced to 60 mph.

I-81 – Reconstructing two interstate bridges over Halls Bottom Road near exit 10. Speed limit through work zone reduced to 60 mph.

Waynesboro

Route 340 – Replacing bridge over South River. Road closed between Constitution Park and East Avenue. Through traffic will use Broad Street (Route 250) as detour.

Wythe County

I-77/I-81 overlap – High traffic volumes could slow or stop vehicles through this eight-mile stretch. Be alert for delays on northbound I-77 at the I-81 merge.