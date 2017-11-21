VDOT to lift lane closures to ease Thanksgiving travel

VDOT is lifting lane closures where possible during the Thanksgiving travel period to make your holiday as stress-free as possible. VDOT is also offering the next generation of the 511 app to help you plan and navigate your trip; real-time traffic information can also be found online at 511Virginia.org.

﻿ ﻿ Error: Embedded data could not be displayed.



MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING THANKSGIVING TRAVEL

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Thanksgiving travel from noon Wednesday, Nov. 22 until noon Monday, Nov. 27.

TRAVEL-TRENDS MAP HELPS PREDICT PEAK CONGESTION DURING THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Thanksgiving holidays (2014-2016). This year’s map also shows expected congestion in northern Virginia on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

The map shows varying amounts of interstate traffic by time of day, using red for heavy congestion, yellow for moderate congestion and green for little or no congestion.

To use the map, slide the button along the date bar at the top of the map to update predicted traffic information at half-hour intervals between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. for each day. You also can zoom and pan to specific areas of the state.

Based on the traffic data, periods of heavy congestion was most likely to occur from mid-morning to evening on Wednesday and Sunday. In addition, routes to/from NOVA are likely to be congested mid-morning to evening on Tuesday as well as on Saturday.

US-1, US-29 and other popular arterials with access to shopping are likely to be congested throughout the holiday weekend.

THE NEXT GENERATION OF VDOT’S 511 APP IS AVAILABLE

Have you updated your 511 app yet? The app has always offered real-time information about traffic, incidents and congestion on Virginia roads, but the new version offers substantial enhancements.

Access to VDOT cameras, incident, construction and more are provided on the map from the overlays menu in the upper right. Open the app, search for any location in the search bar, and see travel times for driving and transit options to that location. Navigation is provided through VDOT’s partnership with Waze, the free, real-time, crowdsourced navigation app. Tap on an option to see detailed directions, then tap on the Waze button to open the Waze app for navigation to your destination (installation of Waze app is required to use this feature). Learn more about updates to the app on VDOT’s website.

Online information about Virginia traffic is available at 511Virginia.org. Download the free mobile VDOT 511 app, or call 511 from any phone. To report a road problem or get answers to your transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) around the clock.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA HIGH OCCUPANCY VEHICLE (HOV) SCHEDULE AND OTHER INFORMATION:

HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 will be lifted on Thursday, Nov. 23. Monument Drive and Stringfellow Road HOV ramps operating on a normal weekday schedule. For more information on northern Virginia HOV schedules, visitwww.virginiadot.org/travel/hov-novasched.asp.

Visit www.expresslanes.com for a directional schedule for the Interstate 95 Express Lanes/I-395 reversible lanes.

Drivers are reminded that they need an E-ZPass Flex (for HOV-3 to ride toll-free) or an E-ZPass to use the lanes.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: Normal operating schedule/restrictions in place for the HOV lanes and the Reversible Roadway on Wednesday, Nov. 22and Nov. 24-27. On Thursday, Nov. 23, the Reversible Roadway will maintain a normal operating schedule, and HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes.­­

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information.

WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS

While VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel, motorists may encounter permanent work zones or travel delays in the following locations:

Amherst County

Route 29 Business – Rehabilitating bridge over railroad tracks. Traffic restricted to one 17-foot lane.

Botetourt County

I-81 – Improving exit 150 interchange. Route 11 southbound is closed at the interchange. Detour is in place for access using exit 150 B to Gateway Crossing. Lane closure and off-ramp narrowed at Exit 150 A. Shoulders closures in place throughout the area. Signs and message boards in place.

Campbell County

Route 460 – Rehabilitating westbound bridge over Buffalo Creek. Traffic restricted to one 11-foot lane. Signs and traffic control devices in place.

Charlotte County

Route 15 – Repairing bridge over Business Route 15. Width restriction is 12-feet. Oversized loads should use Business Route 15. Traffic control in place.

Dinwiddie County

Route 1 – Repairing southbound bridge on Route 1 (Boydton Plank Road) over CSX property. Traffic reduced to single lane in both directions. Southbound shifted to northbound bridge. Width restriction of 11-feet in both directions.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek. Traffic restricted to one lane controlled by temporary signals.

Lancaster County/Middlesex County

Route 3 – Temporary Weight Limit Posting of 15 tons at the Robert O. Norris Bridge over the Rappahannock River. Traffic is reduced to a single lane on the Norris Bridge, controlled by temporary traffic signals. Detour signs and message boards in place for heavier weight vehicles.

Lynchburg

Route 29/460 – Constructing interchange bridge at Odd Fellows Road and extending Odd Fellows Road. Speed limit in work zone reduced to 45 mph. Lane closures possible.

Route 501 – Repairing bridge over Route 29/460. Width restriction of 15-feet southbound. Signs and other traffic control devices in place.

Madison County

Route 230 – Rehabilitating bridge over Rapidan River. Traffic restricted to one lane controlled by temporary signals.

Newport News/Williamsburg

I-64 – Widening interstate between Newport News and Williamsburg. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone both directions.

Norfolk

I-564 – Extending I-564 to Norfolk International Terminals through Naval Station Norfolk. Closures or changes in traffic patterns available at www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach

I-64/I-264 – Improving interchange. Lane shift and closed shoulder on I-64 westbound starting after Indian River Road and ending near the I-264 interchange.

Portsmouth

Route 17 – Repairing and replacing utility and sewer infrastructure under the intersection of Route 17 (Frederick Boulevard) and Turnpike Road. Northbound/southbound Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road is scheduled to reopen by November 17.

Pulaski/Montgomery County

I-81 – Replacing northbound bridge over the New River at the Pulaski/Montgomery County line. Shoulders closed between mile markers 103 and 105. Speed limit reduced to 60 mph in work zone.

Rockingham County

Route 257 – Replacing bridge over Dry River. Single-lane traffic controlled by temporary signal. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width.

Scott County

Route 23 – Replacing eastbound bridge over North Fork Holston River in the Wadlow Gap area. Traffic restricted to one lane both directions, sharing the westbound bridge

Shenandoah/Warren County

Route 11 – Replacing bridge over Cedar Creek at the Shenandoah/Warren County line. Traffic in both directions reduced to one lane, sharing southbound bridge. Northbound traffic will detour across median to use southbound lane.

Southampton County

Route 58 Business – Reconstructing roadway in Courtland. Eastbound lane is closed.

Stafford County and Fredericksburg

I-95 – Improving interchanges at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 3/Fredericksburg). All travel lanes open; concrete barriers in place along the shoulder northbound and southbound in work zones.

Virginia Beach

Route 13 – Improving interchange. On ramp and merge lane narrows from Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard) to I-64 west; concrete barrier in place.

Washington County

I-81 – Reconstructing interchange at exit 14. Lanes shifted due to bridge reconstruction at exit. Speed limit through work zone reduced to 60 mph.

Reconstructing two interstate bridges over Halls Bottom Road near exit 10. Speed limit through work zone reduced to 60 mph.

Rehabilitating Route F310 bridge at exit 10. Traffic signals are control one-way traffic on Route F310. Nighttime lane closures on I-81 near exit 10.

Wythe County

I-77/I-81 overlap – High traffic volumes could slow or stop vehicles through this eight-mile stretch. Be alert for delays on northbound I-77 at the I-81 merge.