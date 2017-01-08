VDOT: Icy road conditions overnight

VDOT crews and contractors continue to make progress clearing roadways. Many major roads remain in minor (areas of snow, ice or slush) to moderate (snow or ice on major portions of the roadway) condition across the commonwealth.

Currently, temperatures are below freezing. Any remaining moisture on the roads will re-freeze, creating very slick and treacherous conditions. Motorists should avoid overnight travel and use extreme caution when traveling Monday morning, especially on local and back roads.

Here is what you need to know now:

Low overnight temperatures will cause roadways to re-freeze and create slick conditions. Motorists should avoid overnight travel and use extreme caution when traveling Monday morning.

VDOT is responsible for clearing all state-maintained roads. Residents with concerns about city streets should contact their local governments.

As motorists encounter slow-moving equipment such as snowplows, slow down and allow operators the right of way.

Do not expect bare pavement until temperatures rise. Crews will ensure roads are passable but passable may not mean free of snow/ice.

To report unplowed roads or a specific road-related problem, call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or go to https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/



Monitor road conditions by going to www.511virginia.org.

For more information on winter travel, go to http://www.virginiadot.org/ travel/snow.asp.