VDOT conducts preliminary Route 11 alignment study at Natural Bridge

The Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting an alignment study for Route 11 (Lee Highway) in the Natural Bridge area of Rockbridge County. During 2018 VDOT will examine a 5.5-mile segment of Route 11 between Interstate 81 exit 175 (Natural Bridge) and exit 180 (Fancy Hill). Michael Baker International will conduct this study under a contract with VDOT.

The study is a preliminary location review of Route 11. Several possible alignments for portions of Route 11 is part of this work. If a future realignment of Route 11 is recommended, an additional location study including a no-build option is required before any right of way work or construction work is done to move any part of Route 11.

The Route 11 alignment study will inventory road-related features in the corridor plus document existing conditions and deficiencies. Existing accident data, operational analysis/congestion areas, environmental constraints and cost will be investigated.

Once the information is collected, workshops and informational meetings will be held in the community to discuss the options and determine the need and scope of potential improvements including potential alignment alternatives.

Route 11 is a primary road used for local and through traffic. It is also used as a detour alternative for I-81 traffic when crashes close all northbound and/or southbound lanes in this area. Other detour routes can take up to 90 minutes or more to travel. Route 11 travels through Natural Bridge State Park and a portion of it lies on the Natural Bridge geological formation.







Study results will be provided to Rockbridge County for future planning and to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation for its Natural Bridge State Park master planning work. Route 11 will maintain its current location within the park during the master planning process.

Additional information is available at VDOT’s Natural Bridge Study Page: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/rockbridge_county_8211_route_11_natural_bridge_state_park.asp

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

