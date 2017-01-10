 jump to example.com

VDOT asks for public input on Route 340 signal coordination in Stuarts Draft

Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 1:50 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vdot road workA VDOT public participation meeting for a signal-coordination project on Route 340 in Augusta County will be held on Thursday, January 19.

The meeting takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 63 School Boulevard, Stuarts Draft. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather the alternate date is Tuesday, January 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the same location.

During the meeting, citizens can discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with the Virginia Department of Transportation and project consultants.

Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Mr. Grant Sanders, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA  24401-9029.

This project includes the coordination of eight traffic signals along the Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) corridor in the community of Stuarts Draft. The goal is to reduce travel times for Route 340 drivers and reduce the potential for rear-end crashes. Citizen comments will be essential to capturing traffic patterns in the Stuarts Draft area at various days of the week and times of the day.

The signals are located where Route 340 intersects with the following roads:

  • Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road)
  • Route 654 (White Hill Road/Johnson Drive)
  • Entrance to Windmill Square shopping center
  • Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road/Draft Avenue)
  • Route 1512 (Gloucester Road)
  • Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane)
  • Route 9030 (School Boulevard)
  • Route 635 (Mount Vernon Road)

VDOT will combine public input with traffic data to develop the signal coordination plans. The new timing patterns will be developed and implemented in February and March 2017. A second public meeting is scheduled for April 2017 to give motorists an opportunity to share their driving experiences and help make any needed adjustments to traffic signal timing.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Stable Craft Brewing to debut Winter Craft Beer Dinner Theatre Series

Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County will be hosting a unique twist to traditional craft beer dinners.

Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

Viewpoints looks at Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 