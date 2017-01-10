VDOT asks for public input on Route 340 signal coordination in Stuarts Draft

A VDOT public participation meeting for a signal-coordination project on Route 340 in Augusta County will be held on Thursday, January 19.

The meeting takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 63 School Boulevard, Stuarts Draft. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather the alternate date is Tuesday, January 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the same location.

During the meeting, citizens can discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with the Virginia Department of Transportation and project consultants.

Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Mr. Grant Sanders, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

This project includes the coordination of eight traffic signals along the Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) corridor in the community of Stuarts Draft. The goal is to reduce travel times for Route 340 drivers and reduce the potential for rear-end crashes. Citizen comments will be essential to capturing traffic patterns in the Stuarts Draft area at various days of the week and times of the day.

The signals are located where Route 340 intersects with the following roads:

Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road)

Route 654 (White Hill Road/Johnson Drive)

Entrance to Windmill Square shopping center

Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road/Draft Avenue)

Route 1512 (Gloucester Road)

Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane)

Route 9030 (School Boulevard)

Route 635 (Mount Vernon Road)

VDOT will combine public input with traffic data to develop the signal coordination plans. The new timing patterns will be developed and implemented in February and March 2017. A second public meeting is scheduled for April 2017 to give motorists an opportunity to share their driving experiences and help make any needed adjustments to traffic signal timing.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.