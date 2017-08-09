 jump to example.com

VDOT announces Albemarle County Route 250 bridge rehab schedule

Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 12:02 am

Over the next six weeks, motorists should expect delays for rehabilitation work on the Route 250 (Ivy Road) bridge over the Route 29/250 Bypass in Albemarle County.

route 250On Aug. 13, VDOT contractor Crossroads Bridge Inc. of Rural Retreat will perform a hydro demolition of the bridge deck and apply a high-strength concrete overlay. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay. This work will require extended single-lane closures in each direction for up to 15 days per lane to remove the deteriorated concrete and let the overlay cure.

This week, motorists should expect nightly eastbound lane closures while crews work on the bridge joints ahead of performing the hydro demolition.

The following extended lane closures are planned on Route 250, weather permitting:

  • 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 27: Eastbound left lane closed to traffic.
  • 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 3: Westbound left lane closed to traffic.
  • 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 10Eastbound right lane and slip ramp from southbound 29/250 Bypass off ramp will be closed. Entrance and other exit ramps to Route 29/250 Bypass will remain open.
  • 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 17: Westbound right lane closed to traffic.

Commuters and drivers traveling to and from special events in Charlottesville should use an alternate route. Motorists should obey directional signs and expect delays during high travel periods.

Additional overnight single-lane closures should be expected through late September for pavement marking and other finishing work.

For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt250bridge.asp.

