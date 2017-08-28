 jump to example.com

VCU, Virginia Department of Health study finds supportive evidence for federal Ryan White Program

Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, 3:51 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Participation in a variety of services offered through the federal Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program may lead to improved health outcomes among people living with HIV, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University and the Virginia Department of Health. The study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on Aug. 15.

vcuThe findings indicate that people who receive a variety of services through the Ryan White Program are likely to actively engage in HIV treatment and achieve viral suppression, which is defined as having a low amount of HIV in the blood. A low viral load is associated with improved health and reduced HIV transmission rates.

“The findings provide evidence that the Ryan White Program works,” said senior author April Kimmel, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Policy at VCU School of Medicine.

A national model for comprehensive, coordinated care, the Ryan White Program provides support for uninsured and underinsured people living with HIV and funds a spectrum of services. The study authors categorized Ryan White Program services into three classes: core medical services, support services such as transportation, and medication-related services.

The recent study indicates that individuals who receive all three types of services have more than three-times the odds of viral suppression compared to people who do not engage in all three. The study also found that individuals who engage in the three services categories have nearly nine-times the odds of staying engaged in HIV care compared to people who do not.

In addition to informing agencies on the most effective way to provide Ryan White Program services, the findings have public health implications.

“The optimal health outcomes achieved for patients receiving comprehensive Ryan White services helps prevent new infections,” Kimmel said.

To that point, the study findings can help policymakers and federal agencies make more informed decisions as they direct limited resources to the population served by the Ryan White Program.

“At a time of uncertainty about ongoing insurance coverage options, and as policy makers determine the future funding and role of the Ryan White Program, this study shows that comprehensive assistance through the Ryan White Program can provide services critical to improving health for people living with HIV and, ultimately, improve health for the general population,” said first author Karen Diepstra, a fellow at the Virginia Department of Health.

VCU HIV Services began offering care through the Ryan White Program in 1999 and approximately 2,900 VCU Health patients are currently enrolled.

“The Ryan White Program is of tremendous benefit to the people of the commonwealth,” said Peter Buckley, M.D., dean of the School of Medicine. “This latest study further reinforces our commitment to continue providing services through the program, with the ultimate mission of preserving and restoring health for all people.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Legacy of racial harmony and integration at Park School
Forestry Department first responders deploying to Texas
Harvey’s persistent downpours to prolong catastrophic flooding in Texas, Louisiana this week
Important skills you will develop and improve when you complete an MBA
What can you do with a bachelors in communication?
HHS continues support in Texas and Louisiana in response to Hurricane Harvey
How to run a more professional healthcare-related business
Military, veteran legal resource guide available at Virginia community colleges
Grad student studies how the brain repairs itself after a stroke
Washington and Lee begins Questioning Intimacy lecture series
VDOT lifting lane closures for Labor Day travel
VMI football closes out preseason camp
Hillcats drop series finale
Squirrels split series: Final homestand starts Monday
P-Nats close out regular season home schedule with W
Talk Saves Lives suicide prevention program offered on Sept. 20
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 