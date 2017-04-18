VCU seventh-inning rally spoils Kent’s strong outing, 5-4

The VCU Rams scored five times in the seventh inning and held off the VMI Keydets, 5-4, in baseball action Tuesday night at The Diamond in Richmond, Va.

The Keydets (17-20) took a 3-0 lead to the seventh behind Zak Kent’s five-plus shutout innings, but the Rams (22-15) opened the frame with five consecutive hits.

A three-run double by Dylan Isquirdo tied the game and a RBI groundout by Logan Farrar gave VCU the lead for good. Paul Witt added a RBI single later in the inning, and although the Keydets got a run back in the eighth, VCU closer Sam Donko retired the side in order in the ninth as the Rams held on.

On the mound, Kent got a no-decision despite pitching a shutout into the sixth. Derek Tremblay (1-1) took the loss as he was charged with four runs in the decisive seventh, while the winning pitcher was Hayden Moore (1-1) who allowed one hit over two relief innings.

The Keydets jumped ahead in the second, when Mason Adamson laced a two-run triple down the left field line. VMI added on with a single run in the fifth, when Peyton Maddox beat out a double play grounder and a run scored.

Kent left in the sixth with two on, but Tremblay induced a pop-up and a double play grounder to end that frame and set the stage for the decisive seventh.

Offensively, Tyler Tharp and Jake Huggins had two hits apiece to lead VMI, while Isquirdo led VCU with two hits.

VMI baseball returns to action Friday, when the Keydets open a series at Western Carolina in Cullowhee, N.C. Game time is set for 5 p.m.