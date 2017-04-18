 jump to example.com

VCU seventh-inning rally spoils Kent’s strong outing, 5-4

Published Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017, 11:23 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

vmi baseballThe VCU Rams scored five times in the seventh inning and held off the VMI Keydets, 5-4, in baseball action Tuesday night at The Diamond in Richmond, Va.

The Keydets (17-20) took a 3-0 lead to the seventh behind Zak Kent’s five-plus shutout innings, but the Rams (22-15) opened the frame with five consecutive hits.

A three-run double by Dylan Isquirdo tied the game and a RBI groundout by Logan Farrar gave VCU the lead for good. Paul Witt added a RBI single later in the inning, and although the Keydets got a run back in the eighth, VCU closer Sam Donko retired the side in order in the ninth as the Rams held on.

On the mound, Kent got a no-decision despite pitching a shutout into the sixth. Derek Tremblay (1-1) took the loss as he was charged with four runs in the decisive seventh, while the winning pitcher was Hayden Moore (1-1) who allowed one hit over two relief innings.

The Keydets jumped ahead in the second, when Mason Adamson laced a two-run triple down the left field line. VMI added on with a single run in the fifth, when Peyton Maddox beat out a double play grounder and a run scored.

Kent left in the sixth with two on, but Tremblay induced a pop-up and a double play grounder to end that frame and set the stage for the decisive seventh.

Offensively, Tyler Tharp and Jake Huggins had two hits apiece to lead VMI, while Isquirdo led VCU with two hits.

VMI baseball returns to action Friday, when the Keydets open a series at Western Carolina in Cullowhee, N.C. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Liberty rallies, stuns No. 3 UNC, 5-2
Barker’s price is right: Bowie righty baffles Squirrels
No. 11 UVA blasts Longwood, 13-2
Researchers disentangle relationship between autism spectrum disorder, anxiety, ADHD
ACC, member institutions to host future NCAA championships
Mary Baldwin University celebrates 175th anniversary homecoming
Liberty basketball accepts invite to 2017 Paradise Jam
McAuliffe announces solar array installation on UVA Clemons Library
Why is a UVA Health System study replacing people’s cigarettes?
Friends of Augusta endorses Tom Perriello for governor
Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, corporate partners test unmanned aircraft
United Way of Greater Augusta to host Children’s Book Swap for World Book Day
Staunton Police seek larceny suspect
Can noise cause hearing loss? You betcha!
VCU Dental Care to host free oral, head and neck cancer screening on April 22
Virginia projects receive nearly $370,000 for agricultural research
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 