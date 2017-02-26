 jump to example.com

VCU School of Education conference to explore fight for equity, justice

Published Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 8:15 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vcuA conference hosted by the School of Education at VCU will focus on the role of teaching and leadership in the struggles for equity, justice and liberation.

The 10th annual Equity and Social Justice Conference will feature a variety of academic presentations focused around the theme of Teaching, Learning, and Leading: Education for Equity, Justice and Liberation.

The conference, sponsored by the Department of Teaching and Learning in the School of Education, will be held March 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., in VCU’s Academic Learning Commons, 1000 Floyd Ave., Richmond. Registration information is available here and the event is open to the public.

“Our education system is not equitable,” said Julie A. Gorlewski, Ph.D., associate professor and chair, Department of Teaching and Learning. “The opportunities students have are influenced by the resources of their families and communities. As the work of public education is more and more influenced by standardization and privatization, it is essential for educators to be leaders in the effort to develop learners who are active participants in the creation of a more just and equitable society.

“In their work with young people, teachers and administrators can model and support transformative practices — practices that can illuminate possibilities for a better future,” she said. “This requires educators to see themselves as leaders who value diversity and understand the importance of equal opportunities for all learners.”

The conference will feature three keynote speakers who will present “cutting edge scholarship about how we can all be leaders in the quest for equity and justice in education,” Gorlewski said.

Keynote speakers for this year’s conference include:

  • Lisa (Leigh) Patel, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Teacher Education/Special Education, Curriculum & Instruction, Lynch School of Education at Boston College.
  • sj Miller, deputy director of Educational Equity Supports and Services, NYU Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools, and associate professor of Literacy Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
  • Eugene Puryear, the Movement for Black Lives, Stop Police Terror Project.

Conference attendees will gain a deeper of understanding of education as well as leadership, Gorlewski said.

“Education requires personal, professional, and political engagement,” she said. “Through their classroom practices, teachers enact policies that affect the opportunities of learners. Participants in the conference will learn to identify inequities and strategies for challenging inequities, whether they manifest in classrooms or in public policies.”

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 