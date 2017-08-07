 jump to example.com

VCU researcher awarded $1.7M to study interactions between doctors, black patients with diabetes

Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 8:15 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

VCU psychology professor has been awarded a four-year, $1.7 million grant to study the association between physicians’ communication behaviors and the outcomes of black patients with Type 2 diabetes, such as satisfaction with care, trust in physicians, medication adherence and diabetes management.

vcuThe grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease in the National Institutes of Health also will seek to identify the physician factors — such as demographic characteristics, professional backgrounds, experiences, social bias and personality — that meaningfully predict physician communication behaviors.

“Poor medication adherence in black patients with Type 2 diabetes mellitus is particularly prevalent,” said Nao Hagiwara, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Psychology in the College of Humanities and Sciences. “One important factor contributing to patients’ medication adherence is patient reports of patient-physician communication quality. However, we know little about which specific physician communication behaviors during clinical encounters are perceived positively or negatively by black patients.”

The study is being supported by the Department of Family Medicine and Population Health in the VCU School of Medicine. Research will involve collecting data from both physicians and patients at Richmond-area primary care clinics.

As the project will involve a mixed-methods research design, researchers with an array of skills will be joining Hagiwara, including Scott Vrana, Ph.D., a VCU professor of clinical psychology; Jennifer Elston Lafata, Ph.D., professor and vice chair in the Division of Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Michael Fetters, M.D., a professor of family medicine at the University of Michigan; and Briana Mezuk, Ph.D., an associate professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan.

Also working on the project will be three VCU graduate students, as well as several undergraduate research assistants.

Hagiwara said the study is part of her overarching research objective to develop theory-driven interventions that are designed to reduce racial and ethnic health disparities and promote social equity.

“Findings from this project will inform the development of personally tailored, targeted communication skills training to overcome racial disparities in diabetes medication adherence and outcomes,” she said.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Valley educators complete graduate certificate in restorative justice in education
Research slims down deep brain implants, potentially unlocking new treatment methods for neurological illnesses
Virginia Professional Fire Fighters endorse Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
Northam comments on marijuana decriminalization study
Orientation for new Waynesboro YMCA Swim Lesson Program set for Aug. 26
Waynesboro YMCA raising money for new pool steps
VMI basketball wins opener in summer Euro trip
Todd DeSorbo named UVA swimming and diving coach
Fishburne Military School reminds area families of deadline for new five-day boarding program
Charlottesville Fire Department awarded CFAI Accredited Agency status
Albemarle County considers public-private partnership on courts project
Charlottesville Reading Series announces August authors
Ken Plum: A Virginia staycation
Gas prices continue to make up for lost time
Aaron Civale leads way in 5-1 Hillcats win
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Aug. 7-11
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 